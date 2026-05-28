Gargoyles: The Animated Series That Could Have Been Rebooted

An exploration of the enduring legacy of Disney's Gargoyles and the two major attempts to revive it-Ciro Nieli's 2020 animated pitch and Jordan Peele's 2018 live-action movie proposal-that ultimately failed to materialize, leaving fans still hoping for a return.

The animated series Gargoyles , which originally aired from 1994 to 1996, remains a beloved but underrated gem in Disney 's catalog. Voiced by the legendary Keith David , the show followed Goliath, a heroic gargoyle cursed in medieval Scotland who awakens 1,000 years later in New York City to protect his clan.

Its dark, serialized storytelling and complex characters earned it comparisons to the critically acclaimed X-Men: The Animated Series and its recent revival, X-Men '97. Over the years, fans have longed for a modern reboot or continuation, and indeed, two notable attempts were made but ultimately did not materialize. In 2020, director and producer Ciro Nieli pitched a new animated series to Disney that would have served as a respectful continuation.

His concept involved the villain Canmore using the Grimorium Arcanum to return the Gargoyles to a deep sleep, with the story jumping to 2020 where police commissioner Eliza Masa awakens them to reclaim New York City from crime lords and monster beasts. Nieli also redesigned the characters with a streamlined 2D aesthetic reminiscent of his work on Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and notably, Goliath would have sported a cybernetic arm after losing his original.

Despite a compelling pitch, Disney rejected the project. Earlier, in 2018, Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele had expressed interest in developing a live-action Gargoyles movie and pitched it to Disney, but it similarly never moved forward. According to the show's original co-creator Greg Weisman, Disney's non-committal response effectively meant they were not interested, even though they did not want to outright decline Peele. The repeated shelving of Gargoyles is disheartening given its rich mythology and storytelling potential.

With other franchises from the era, like Masters of the Universe, receiving successful modern revivals, and a long-gestating Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover in development, hope remains that the spell could one day be broken and the Gargoyles might soar again





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