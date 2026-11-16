Garfield New Animated Series Premiere Date Paramount+ December 11 2026

The new Garfield animated series based on Jim Davis' comic strip premieres globally on Paramount+ on December 11 2026. Voice cast details and short previews are included.

The highly anticipated new animated series featuring the iconic orange tabby cat officially has a global release date. The show will premiere on Paramount+ on December 11 2026. All episodes of the first season will be available for streaming immediately upon launch. This new 2D-animated series is directly inspired by the comic strip created by Jim Davis.

Trailer Reveal and Character Details

A 1-minute-and-18-second trailer released recently provides the first glimpse into the new series tone and characters. The clip begins with Garfield introducing himself to the audience. He describes himself as handsome and agile. When asked about his weight he refuses to answer. He states that his weight is none of your business. Food becomes the main topic of conversation shortly after. Garfield makes a joke about fitness and states his plan is to fitness an entire lasagna in his mouth. He promises an all-you-can-eat buffet of adventures in the big city. He tells viewers they can do anything and be anyone in the city. He asks the ladies if they want fabulous. He then introduces Odie as the best friend he can not live without. He also mentions Jon in a playful reference to his owner.

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Full Voice Cast Announced

The production team has announced the full voice cast for the upcoming series. The lead role of Garfield is voiced by Chris Pratt. Pratt is known for his roles in New Girl and Fargo. Joe Brogie voices Jon Arbuckle in the new series. Dave H. Johnson takes on the role of Odie. The recurring cast includes Alex Cazares as Nermal. Michelle Ortiz voices the character Arlene. These actors bring the classic characters to life in the new animated format.

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Monday Shorts and Countdown

Paramount+ will provide new content before the full series launches. New Garfield shorts will be released every Monday starting November 23 2026. These shorts will give fans new content featuring the cat ahead of the full season. The Nicktoons YouTube channel will host the weekly videos. This content is part of an I Hate Mondays countdown. The shorts are designed to build excitement for the December premiere. Fans can access these clips through the official Nicktoons channel.

Chaotic Big City Adventures

The trailer shows the trio getting into a series of chaotic big-city adventures. Jon can be heard shouting toodles toodles what is happening. The scenes depict the group navigating the complexities of urban life. Garfield breaks the fourth wall near the end of the trailer. He asks humans if they do not have better things to do than watch a cat all day. He closes the trailer by stating he feels fabulous. The new series continues the legacy of the famous comic strip characters.