Garfield New 2D Animated Series Confirmed for Paramount+ December 11th

The new 2D animated Garfield series arrives on Paramount+ on December 11th, featuring voice work by Lamorne Morris and a faithful return to the original comic strip style.

The long-awaited revival of Jim Davis' beloved feline is officially returning to television screens in a brand new 2D animated series that promises a nostalgic yet modern experience for audiences worldwide. Paramount+ has officially confirmed the premiere date for this highly anticipated show, which will launch on December 11th, giving fans a concrete timeline for when the orange tabby will reappear in their living rooms after years of absence from the animated landscape.

This latest incarnation of the character marks a significant creative shift by moving away from the three-dimensional CGI styles seen in previous iterations, instead embracing a traditional two-dimensional animation style that closely mirrors the original comic strip designs. The visual aesthetic has been meticulously crafted to resemble the pen-and-ink look of Jim Davis' original comics more than any previous adaptation, ensuring that longtime enthusiasts feel an immediate sense of familiarity while welcoming the iconic cat back into the spotlight.

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Key Production Details and Premiere Date

Paramount+ is set to drop all episodes of the debut season simultaneously on December 11th, allowing viewers to binge the entire first run without waiting for weekly releases. While the exact number of episodes in the inaugural season has not been explicitly confirmed by the studio, the streaming service is initiating a countdown campaign starting on Monday, November 23rd. This promotional push begins with a series of short clips titled I Hate Mondays, which will give audiences early glimpses of the new art style and character dynamics before the full series drops.

The series is a collaborative effort produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios, with Dave H. Johnson and John Trabbic III serving as the co-creators responsible for developing the show's tone and narrative structure. The musical score adds a unique flavor to the production, composed by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, a duo famously known for their work with the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest. This combination of animation talent and musical expertise aims to elevate the show beyond a simple children's cartoon into a more culturally resonant piece of media.

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Voice Cast and Character Dynamics

Lamorne Morris, an Emmy Award-winning actor recently seen in the Spider-Man: Noir project, takes on the voice of the titular Garfield, bringing his signature comedic timing to the role of the cynical cat. Importantly, this version of Garfield communicates primarily through internal monologues rather than spoken dialogue, a deliberate creative choice that aligns the character more closely with his origins in Jim Davis' comic strips where the cat rarely speaks aloud to other characters.

The supporting voice cast is equally impressive, featuring Joe Brogie as Jon Arbuckle, the well-meaning but often bewildered owner of the cat. Dave H. Johnson also lends his voice to Odie, the loyal dog, while Alex Cazares voices Nermal, the universal cat slave. Michelle Ortiz plays Arlene, Molly Bernard takes on the role of Liz, and Salli Saffioti voices Jo and Mama. Additional voices include John Trabbic III as Floyd, Greg Beharrell as Paulie, Grey DeLisle as Mom and Granny, John DiMaggio as Victor, Major Attaway as Dhonathan, Sean Giambrone as Josh, and Brent Mukai as Roland.

Storyline Adjustments and Creative Direction

The narrative premise shifts the setting from the traditional suburban home to a bustling big city environment, providing a fresh backdrop for Garfield's interactions with the world around him. Despite the change in location, the press release for the series emphasizes that the core personality traits of the character remain intact. The show aims to preserve the sarcasm, selfishness, and unapologetic laziness that defined the character in the original comics, ensuring that the spirit of the franchise is not lost amidst modern updates.

The first trailer hints at how Garfield adapts to newer technologies, suggesting that the show will explore how a decades-old icon navigates the digital age. This balance between modern relevance and traditional character integrity is central to the creative vision, as the producers seek to appeal to new generations without alienating the dedicated fanbase that has followed the character since his inception in the late 1970s.

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As the countdown to December 11th begins, anticipation is building among fans who have been eager for a return to the 2D roots of the franchise. The combination of a high-profile voice cast, a return to classic animation styles, and the musical contributions of Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad positions this new Garfield series as a significant event in the streaming landscape for the upcoming holiday season.

The release of the first trailer and the confirmation of the December 11th launch date provide concrete answers to long-standing questions regarding the revival of the property. With Paramount+ ready to roll out the full season at once, viewers will soon be able to determine if this new interpretation successfully captures the essence of Jim Davis' creation while offering a fresh perspective for contemporary audiences.