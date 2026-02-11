Gardner Minshew named Cardinals starting QB, Jacoby Brissett demoted to third string

The Arizona Cardinals are turning to Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback after his comeback win over the Cowboys, with rookie Carson Beck moving to backup and Jacoby Brissett dropping to emergency third quarterback.

The Arizona Cardinals are turning over the starting quarterback job to Gardner Minshew, head coach Mike LaFleur announced Monday. Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissett in Sunday's overtime comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys and led four straight touchdown drives.

Cardinals Shift Starting Quarterback Roles

The Cardinals are facing the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks next week. With Minshew, 30, now taking over as the starter, rookie Carson Beck will move into the backup role, and Brissett will drop down all the way to the emergency third quarterback. LaFleur said moving Beck into the backup role was the right thing to do in order to continue his development. Brissett's demotion raises questions about whether he will remain on the team past the trade deadline.

Also read Cardinals Explain Why They Finally Benched Jacoby Brissett for Gardner Minshew

LaFleur did not say if he expected to still have Brissett post-Nov. 10, saying that the team was only focused on this week. Sunday was Minshew's first appearance in 2026 and he completed 17 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback win. Minshew is on a $5.75 million, one-year deal he signed during the offseason. The 30-year-old earned an early career reputation for unexpected clutch performances, but has just a 17-30 record as a starting quarterback.

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Minshew Sparked Offense Against Cowboys

LaFleur said Minshew provided a spark that the team's beat-up offense needed. Minshew led four straight touchdown drives after entering the game late in the third quarter and finished with 188 yards passing and three touchdowns. Just playing the position, getting the ball out of his hands, going through his reads, LaFleur said. I thought his pocket movement was really good.

He was finding the little spots in there, delivering the ball and delivering accurate balls. LaFleur told reporters on Monday about what Minshew showed him to make this move. I think he kind of showed all of us in terms of him going out there being the competitor that he is, LaFleur said. Doesn't shock me obviously.

The production was pretty wild in terms of the amount of points and just moving up and down the field. But, he's a competitor and he's always prepared. He's preparing like he's the starter. He's preparing like he's going to be in there for whatever snap.

He supported Jacoby at a high level, too. He's been a great backup for him, been great for the room and look forward to the challenge that we have this week with him. The Cardinals agreed to a re-worked deal with Brissett during training camp, paying him $15.5 million this season after he threw for a career-high 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2025.

Brissett Struggles Prompt Coaching Decision

But he hasn't been as productive through eight games this season and was pulled on Sunday after completing just 10 of 23 passes for 117 yards and an interception. The New York Post reported Brissett completed 10-of-23 passes for 119 yards and an interception during his start against Dallas before he was pulled from the game. It's not easy, LaFleur said. It's not a fun phone call.

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There's no book for that and there's a human element to it. I have a lot of respect for Jacoby the person and a lot of respect for Jacoby the player. It's not all on him, it's collective and it starts with me. But the position those guys sign up for - we know the deal.

LaFleur Respects Brissett While Moving On

We needed a spark and Gardner gave us one. LaFleur also said: It's not a fun phone call. There's no book for that obviously. There's a human element to it.

I have a lot of respect for Jacoby, the person. I have a lot of respect for Jacoby, the player. Like I told you guys yesterday, it was not all on him. This was collective and starting with me, but the position that those guys sign up for, we know the deal and we needed a spark and, obviously, Gardner gave us one.

Beck was a third-round pick out of Miami and looked good during the preseason, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 7. The quarterback change comes after the Cardinals' overtime win against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.