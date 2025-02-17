Gardiner's Late 3-Pointer Lifts No. 1 UCLA Past Michigan State

Timea Gardiner's clutch 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining helped top-ranked UCLA secure a narrow 75-69 victory over No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday night. The Bruins avoided their second consecutive loss after falling to sixth-ranked USC earlier in the week.

Timea Gardiner drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining, propelling top-ranked UCLA to a narrow 75-69 victory over No. 22 Michigan State on Sunday night. The win averted UCLA 's second consecutive loss after a 71-60 setback against sixth-ranked USC on Thursday. The Spartans, led by Nyla Hampton , appeared to be fouled by Kendall Dudley in the closing moments, but the call was not made.

This sparked a heated reaction from Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick, who was subsequently assessed a technical foul with 17 seconds left on the clock. Kiki Rice capitalized on the opportunity, sinking both free throws to give UCLA a 73-69 lead. She added two more free throws in the closing seconds, finishing the game with 16 points and seven assists. Gardiner also contributed significantly with 18 points.Theryn Hallock led Michigan State with 19 points, while Julia Ayrault added 18 points. However, the Spartans fell to a disappointing 1-6 record against No. 1 ranked teams. Notably, the Bruins were missing starting center Lauren Betts, who was sidelined with an injury to her right foot. Janiah Barker stepped up in her absence, starting in place of the Big Ten's second-leading scorer and putting up an impressive performance with 18 points and 12 rebounds.The Spartans controlled the third quarter, outscoring the Bruins 22-12 and rallying from a 10-point deficit to take their first lead of the game. They entered the final quarter with a 55-53 advantage. UCLA struggled in the third, shooting just 3 of 10 from the floor and going 4:09 without a basket. However, they managed to stay within striking distance by making all six of their free throws. The Bruins regrouped in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Spartans 12-2 down the stretch to secure the victory. Despite falling short, Michigan State's performance showcased their resilience and potential.The key moment of the game came in the final minutes, when Gardiner's clutch 3-pointer shifted the momentum in UCLA's favor. The Bruins' ability to adjust and overcome their third-quarter struggles proved to be crucial in their triumph. Key statistics highlighted the competitiveness of the matchup, with UCLA edging out Michigan State on the boards, 32-28.Looking ahead, Michigan State will face another tough test as they take on No. 6 USC and JuJu Watkins on Wednesday night. UCLA, meanwhile, will host Illinois on Thursday night, aiming to maintain their consistency and solidify their position at the top of the rankings





