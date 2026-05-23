Gardening for Honours and Beer-Pouring for Queens - Day 2 of the Visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their Northern Ireland visit in their final public engagement of the day, attending a garden party at Hillsborough Castle where they planted a purple crab apple tree. Camilla also met with a group of soldiers from the 2nd Battalion The Rifles and discussed updates from their Iraq tour. Meanwhile, King Charles enjoyed a visit to a popular seaside town, meeting with voluntary and charitable sectors, while Queen Camilla poured a pint of Guinness at a local pub and admired the local business in a Northern Ireland village.

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their Northern Ireland visit in style with a garden party at Hillsborough Castle . Their Majesties met around 500 guests at the garden party , where they planted a 'Malus Royalty' - purple crab apple - tree in honour of the occasion.

Camilla also met with a group of officers from the 2nd Battalion The Rifles and received support from a fellow runner at the Boston marathon. The garden party was a conclusion of their second day of the visit to Northern Ireland. | The first day of the visit began with Camilla pouring a pint of Guinness at The Parson's Nose pub.

She also met various members of staff and admired the local businesses in Hillsborough village, just 12 miles from Belfast. | The main activities of Charles, 77, and Camilla, 78, included planting a tree, meeting charitable and voluntary sectors, and having a visit to the popular seaside town of Newcastle in County Down. They embarked on their second day of the three-day visit together





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Northern Ireland Garden Party Hillsborough Castle Plant Belfast Boston Marathon King Charles Queen Camilla Garden Party VILLAGE PUB Soldiers Encounter

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