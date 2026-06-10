Garden Wars: How Neighbourly Disputes Over Boundaries and Hedges Spark Chaos

A veteran gardener reveals the shocking neighbour conflicts over fences, overhanging trees, and hedges that dominate British suburbia, based on three decades of on-the-ground experience.

Fence wars, driveway battles, hissy fits about overhanging trees and messy hedges... An astonishing 11 million Brits have had a spat with neighbours over property boundaries, according to one survey, while another earlier this month said half of us had picked a fight with next door over blocked driveways, barking dogs and overgrown shrubs.

Personally, I think those figures are on the conservative side. I've run a garden and landscaping business across Devon for the last 30 years. And in that time, I've seen every kind of garden and boundary-related drama imaginable. People think gardens are peaceful, relaxing places.

In my experience, they bring out the worst in people: class anxieties, marital boredom, entitlement and petty power games. Honestly, nothing surprises me anymore. Here's some of the bad behaviour your gardener sees - and will judge you for - while he or she is getting stuck into your herbaceous borders. Border disputes are hardy perennials, and I've had to channel my inner United Nations peace negotiator to calm everyone down.

Yes, we've all read about the huge, not to mention costly, neighbour disputes that end up in court, but in my world it's often the smaller, sneakier requests that reveal just how unhinged homeowners can become over a strip of land. During one job, when I was working on a client's fence, the woman next door came outside and asked if I could move it by 'several inches' so she would gain a bit more garden.

Totally amoral, not to mention illegal, but she was serious. I had to point out that I obviously couldn't just shift someone else's boundary to give her extra space.

When she tried to justify her request by explaining she wanted a bigger border to create a country cottage garden, saying she 'needed' room for plants that peaked in different seasons, I was so surprised I ended up explaining - at some length, for free - what she could do with the space she already had. One businesswoman roped me into chopping down the overhang of her neighbour's wisteria (that stuff, left untended, can become a complete nightmare).

It was entangled around the fencing in front of her satellite dish. She assured me she had permission from her neighbour to give it a good hack. Was she fibbing? The very stinky call I got from her neighbour when he returned from holiday told me all I needed to know.

I immediately went to see the pair of them. They could have given the War of the Roses a run for their money. Things only calmed down when the businesswoman finally agreed to pay for some new creepers. If I'm working in a client's garden while they are out at work, without fail, a head will appear over the fence or through the hedge from the neighbour's side.

Usually they'll want a bit of free advice - I discourage it because time is money - but sometimes they'll want actual work - for free. Can I 'just trim back' a bit of their side too? Look, the Pittosporum has gone right over - can't I just come round and cut it back for them? If I want paying, then just add it to my client's bill - it's their plant, after all.

I usually laugh at those requests. But the other way round - when you're cutting back a neighbour's overgrown tree that's become a nuisance in your client's garden (following all the rules, of course) - all hell can break loose. I've seen perfectly civil neighbours turn sour over an out-of-control hedge.

Faced with red-faced neighbours threatening to call the council or even the police over a couple of overhanging branchlets, I say a silent prayer to Monty Don and put down the loppers. They can sort it out between themselves. There are those - from along the whole street, not just next door - who add their cuttings to my trailer or sneak their pruned branches into the skip.

In front of one client and his neighbour, I unloaded several branches the neighbour had tossed into the back of my vehicle, light-heartedly saying: 'I think these fell off your tree and into my trailer.

' I am more sympathetic when it comes to the dreaded Leylandii, however. Whenever I'm asked to plant Britain's most controversial trees, I always try and talk clients out of it. I know why they want them - modern housing estates don't offer much privacy - but these are eyesores. Don't get me wrong, I love trees.

But what they are really planting is the beginning of a dispute with the neighbours, whose lovely sunny garden will very quickly become a gloomy, shaded one. Unfortunately, the tragedy of Leylandii is that people leave them too long, then panic when they've reached street-light height. Unlike many hedges, you can't simply take a chainsaw to them and expect a flush of growth





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Neighbour Disputes Garden Boundaries Hedge Trimming Leylandii Property Arguments

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