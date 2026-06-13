Garden Grove veteran and beloved toymaker celebrates 101st birthday

A World War II veteran and longtime teacher in Garden Grove is celebrating a milestone birthday while continuing a tradition that has made him a local favorite.

A World War II veteran and longtime teacher in Garden Grove is celebrating a milestone birthday while continuing a tradition that has made him a local favorite.

Hal Yoak turned 101 this year and marked the occasion with a simple reflection on longevity: "Well number one, I'm still here.

". What began as a personal activity evolved into something more meaningful, as he built toys not to keep, but to sell or often give away to neighborhood children. His generosity has become part of his routine, especially when children stop by.

"If they come with a parent, I give them a toy; if they come by themselves then I take the money," he joked. Yoak's dedication to toy-making has turned him into a neighborhood celebrity, drawing attention from residents eager to meet him and take part in his annual sales. Interest in his work grew significantly over the past year, with crowds gathering outside his home. His daughter and caregiver, Lisa Huffman, said she was taken aback by the response.

"Extremely surprised, and mind-boggling," she said, recalling the turnout. Even after Yoak had sold out of toys, visitors continued to line up outside.

"They were still in line, without a toy or anything, just to take a picture with him, just to be with him," Huffman said. Despite his age, Yoak remains committed to his craft and is continuing to make toys, with plans for another sale before the end of the year.

"I like to make cars and trucks, things that I can give the little boys, I let them pick out whatever they want," he said. He credits his passion for keeping him active and engaged, saying the joy comes from seeing children choose what they like.

"I think being able to give the kids toys, whatever they want ... if their parent is with them, they can pick out whatever they like, and that's a real reward. " For Yoak, the act of giving - and the connection it fosters - remains as meaningful as ever, no matter his age.5-year-old girl swept into ocean identified after body recovered in Laguna BeachPasadena police officer accidentally shot by fellow cop in 'horseplay' incident





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