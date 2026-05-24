Garden Grove, California, Residents Evacuated Due to Aerospace Facility Leak

News text about the evacuation of approximately 40,000 residents of Garden Grove, California, due to a leak from an aerospace facility's storage tank that holds chemicals used to make plastic parts, and concerns about the tank exploding.

Approximately 40,000 residents of Garden Grove, California, were under evacuation orders due to a leak from an aerospace facility’s storage tank, which has created a dangerous situation .

Officials have been working to figure out how to stop the tank that holds chemicals used to make plastic parts from exploding once it overheated on Thursday and vented vapors into the air. The chemical inside the tank at GKN Aerospace was identified as methyl methacrylate. He added efforts to cool the tank have been successful.

However, the tank could crack or blow up, and authorities were unsure of a timeline





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Evacuation Residents Dangerous Situation GKN Aerospace Chemicals Plastic Parts Management

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