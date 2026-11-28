Dr. Richard Sartori told News 12 that he routinely treats patients for malaria, tuberculosis and farming-related injuries, among other conditions.

Dr. Richard Sartori told News 12 that he routinely treats patients for malaria, tuberculosis and farming-related injuries, among other conditions. For the past 15 years, a Garden City pediatrician has spent part of his year traveling to Africa to provide free medical care to children in need.

Dr. Richard Sartori told News 12 that he routinely treats patients for malaria, tuberculosis and farming-related injuries, among other conditions. Despite the difficult cases, Sartori said his favorite part of the annual trip is reuniting with the people he has helped over the years, noting that the medical visits are often followed by dancing and celebrations.

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"I remember walking down the street and some gentleman came up to me and put his hand out and said, 'Dr. Sartori, you came back. Thank you,'" Sartori said.