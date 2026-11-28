A fire that started in a garage on Calkins Road early Friday morning spread to two residential homes, rendering one uninhabitable. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation by local authorities.

Flames engulf a garage attached to a home on Calkins Road in Henrietta early Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. The fire spread to the home and a neighboring residence, officials said.

The Henrietta Fire District responded to the 1400 block of Calkins Road near Tumbleweed Drive at 1:18 a.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting a fire. Crews arrived to find a large attached garage engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the home and a neighboring residence, officials said. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and search the home for occupants, bringing the fire under control in about an hour.

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Officials said no one was home when the fire broke out. Neighbors spotted the flames from an adjacent street, called 911 and checked the property to ensure everyone was safe. The home sustained significant damage and was deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.