Gap between Pratt and Raman gets tighter in fight for 2nd in LA mayoral race

Councilmember Nithya Raman is trailing former reality TV star Spencer Pratt by about 7,500 votes, the latest election results show.

The former reality TV star had 27.32% of the vote, while the progressive city councilwoman had 26.21%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

NBC4 political contributor Dr. Fernando Guerra said the trends are in favor of Raman to overtake Pratt. This video was broadcast during NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. The battle for second in the primary race for Los Angeles mayor tightened even more on Saturday, with Councilmember Nithya Raman trailing former reality TV star Spencer Pratt by about 7,500 votes, the latest election results show.

Democratic incumbent Mayor Karen Bass — who NBC News already projected will advance to the November runoff — was still in the lead with 34.81% of the vote, according to the updated tally released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Saturday.

"The trends are very much in favor of Councilmember Raman to overtake Spencer Pratt," NBC4 political contributor Dr. Fernando Guerra said Saturday. "If she duplicates tomorrow what happened today, she will surpass him. " The 156,965 ballots included in Saturday's update bring the total number of processed ballots to 1,774,846, the Registrar's office said. That represents a little more than 30% of registered voters in the county, with the agency adding that about 463,180 ballots have yet to be counted.

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. The councilwoman received twice as many votes as Pratt in the last 24 hours. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026.





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