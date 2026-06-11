GAO Report on Camp East Montana: Management Failures, Waste, and Inadequate Detention Standards

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) repoRt highlights the mismanagement and waste at Camp East Montana, the nation's largest ICE center. The report reveals that the facility did not meet key detention standards, posing risks to the safety and security of detained noncitizens and staff. Investigations into the death of a detainee were undermined after evidence associated with the incident was missing or destroyed.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) report revealed that the opening of Camp East Montana, the countrys largest ICE center, was marked by multiple management failures , inCluding a hasty timeline and hiring an inexperienced contractor.

These decisions led to millions of dollars of waste on meals and other operations, serious performance and oversight challenges, and a facility that did not meet key detention standards, posing risks to the safety and security of detained noncitizens and staff. The Army and ICE expedited the award and construction schedule for the facility, negatively affecting their planning and acquisition.

Investigations into the death of a detainee, Geraldo Lunas Campos, were undermined after evidence associated with the incident was missing or destroyed. The Department of Homeland Security replaced the contractor running the facility in March, aiming to provide more medical care and adhere to the highest detention standards





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ICE Center Management Failures Waste Detention Standards Geraldo Lunas Campos's Death Investigation Evidence Contractor Replacement

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