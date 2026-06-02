Gangster's Family Speaks on Mysterious Death of Teen That Inspired Bestseller and TV Adaptation

Relatives of notorious gangster Indian Dave break silence on the death of Zac Brettler, a teenager who pretended to be a Russian oligarch's son and fell from a balcony. The case has become a global bestseller and is set for a TV adaptation.

The family of a violent gangster, who was the prime suspect in the mysterious death of a London teenager that has inspired a best-selling book and forthcoming major TV adaptation, have spoken for the first time.

Zac Brettler, 19, jumped from the fifth floor of a luxury riverside apartment building and was found dead in the Thames six years ago, while notorious gangland enforcer Verinder Sharma, known as Indian Dave, was the only person present. The mystery surrounding the death of the middle-class public schoolboy from Maida Vale is explored in a new publishing sensation, London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City, which hit the shelves last month and has become a global best seller.

The book tells how fantasist Zac pretended to be the son of a Russian oligarch personally worth 200 million pounds and attracted the company of some very shady people determined to get their hands on the imaginary money. Now, for the first time, members of the gangster's family have spoken about what happened and revealed that Zac's death may have come shortly after furious Indian Dave found out that the money didn't exist.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, relatives of Indian Dave told the Daily Mail: Dave wanted the kid's money. And Dave found out that he did not have nearly as much money as he was telling everyone. So he called the kid in for a sit-down. And Dave is not someone you mess with.

Zac Brettler was a middle-class London schoolboy who created a fantasy persona of the son of a Russian oligarch worth 200 million pounds, which attracted the attention of shady people. One of those characters was a gangster in the criminal underworld called Indian Dave Sharma, who took an interest in Zac's reported wealth and, according to his family, wanted his share. Dave was with Zac in the hours before he fell from a five-floor balcony to his death.

That so-called sit-down happened at the Thameside flat where Sharma lived and from which Zac would jump to his death hours later. In the hours preceding Zac's fatal jump, Indian Dave had sent a message saying he wanted 10 million pounds from the kid and was thinking f*** him.

He then talked about cleaning blood and handling knives, and soon afterwards, bloodstains were seen on the flat's walls while Indian Dave had cuts to his hand and nose while Zac had a broken jaw that wasn't caused by his fall. But the career criminal, who was known to use extreme violence as a debt collector and was believed to have commissioned a gangland hit, took his own life a year later, saying that he was worried about the police investigation into his role in Zac's death.

Indian Dave's relatives went on: We will never truly know what happened on the night Zac died because Dave took that secret with him to the grave. But knowing what we know of Dave, if he wasn't happy about something or felt let down, you would soon know it. And that often meant violence. They had always felt intimidated by him and never discussed the fate of Zac Brettler.

We never asked him directly about what happened because he was not the sort of man you did that with, and he never spoke about his business. Those of us who know him are still scared about speaking about Dave, he's left that kind of legacy. He was a very hard and mysterious man.

The first interview with members of Indian Dave's family is a significant new development in the case which inspired the hit book, which has already been bought up for a major TV adaptation. The book tells how Zac grew up in an ordinary middle-class family, comfortably off but by no means rich, and had seemingly a normal childhood. Zac's father, Matthew, was a director of a financial services firm while his mother Rachelle was a freelance journalist.

The family home was in leafy Maida Vale, a north-west London enclave that includes the picturesque Little Venice. Zac was good at cricket and tennis and, at the age of 13, was enrolled as a day pupil at the exclusive 30,000-pound-a-year Mill Hill School in north London. At 16, he became a boarder to save two hours a day commuting.

Zac became conscious that his circumstances were a good deal more modest than those of wealthy Mill Hill peers, many of whom were the children of millionaires from China, Russia and the former Soviet republics. He is said to have been embarrassed by his family's humble Mazda when other parents drove Porsches, and he began to concoct self-aggrandising stories to compensate.

These started out quite simply: he started claiming, for example, that he was friends with Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk. Soon, the lies became more ambitious, however. He once hired a chauffeur-driven limousine to pick him up from school, pretending his family owned the car. The story of Zac's fall and the enigmatic Indian Dave continues to captivate readers and viewers, as the truth behind the tragic death remains shrouded in mystery





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Family of Gangster 'Indian Dave' Speaks Out on Mysterious Death of Teen Fraudster Zac BrettlerFor the first time, relatives of notorious gangland enforcer Verinder 'Indian Dave' Sharma have spoken about the death of Zac Brettler, the teenage fraudster who plunged from his riverside apartment into the Thames in 2018. Their account suggests Sharma may have attacked Brettler after discovering his claims of vast wealth were a lie, hours before the 19-year-old's fatal fall. The case has sparked a best-selling book and TV adaptation.

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