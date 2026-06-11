Gang of thugs brawl with Lidl staff in north London

A video shows a brawl between a gang of thugs and staff at a Lidl supermarket in north London. The fight began when a staff member and a security guard were allegedly assaulted by a group of shoplifters.

New video shows the moment a brawl erupted between a gang of thugs and staff at a Lidl supermarket in north London. The fight began in the doorway of the shop in Finsbury Park on Tuesday, as a staff member in his 30s and a security guard in his 20s were allegedly assaulted by a group of 'shoplifters'.

Footage recorded by a bystander showed the security guard standing over one hooded thug while two others started throwing punches towards a staff member. The security guard chased the assailants outside the shop, where all five members of the group targeted him. There, the young men surrounded him, throwing punches and bottles his way, as a bystander pleaded for calm.

The security guard retreated back into the supermarket, holding his face in pain as the young men continued to shout angrily towards him. Paramedics later arrived and treated the two employees for minor injuries. The Metropolitan Police is trying to locate the men responsible for the brawl.

A brawl broke out inside a Lidl in Finsbury Park after a group of men allegedly stole from a shop The security guard was surrounded by the gang of thugs outside the supermarket A Met spokesperson said: 'Police were called at around 9.12pm on Tuesday, 9 June to a supermarket on Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park, following reports of an altercation.

'It was reported that two men, a staff member in his 30s and a security guard in his 20s, were assaulted by a group of people who were believed to be shoplifting. 'Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and treated the two employees at the scene for minor injuries. 'We understand the concern such incidents cause to retail workers and local communities.

'While the suspects left the scene prior to officers' arrival, we are doing everything possible to identify and locate those responsible. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

'Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 8067/09JUN or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.





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Lidl North London Shoplifters Brawl Assault Security Guard Minor Injuries Police Enquiries Suspects Local Communities

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