Gang of 10 drug dealers jailed for over 52 years after spa day photos exposed their lavish lifestyle

A gang of 10 drug dealers who enjoyed spa treatments together funded by the spoils of their crimes have been jailed for more than 52 years. The ringleaders splashed their profits on lavish living, including spa days, while the gang shifted wholesale amounts of cocaine across East Lancashire.

A gang of drug dealers who enjoyed spa treatments together funded by the spoils of the crimes has been jailed for more than 52 years.

Ten members of the network shifted wholesale amounts of cocaine across East Lancashire - while ringleaders splashed their profits on lavish living, including spa days. Pictures show the dealers grinning in bathrobes during one day out, while another image showed mountains of seized cash bundled up on a table after police swooped on the operation.

At the top of the gang was kingpin Paddy Nolan, 29, who sourced multiple kilos of cocaine from outside Lancashire before distributing it through his network of dealers. Detectives from Lancashire Police uncovered evidence showing Nolan had access to huge amounts of cash from the drugs conspiracy. Among his trusted lieutenants was Ross Boys, 29, who supplied cocaine to other dealers across East Lancashire.

Another key player, Darren Mott, 47, acted as the gang's cash courier - making repeated trips between Manchester and the rest of Lancashire. On November 14, 2024, police saw Mott carrying a rucksack while meeting Nolan, before travelling in his car. Pictures show the gang grinning in bathrobes during one day out.

They were jailed for a total of more than 52 years after shifting wholesale amounts of cocaine Mott transferred to another car and when that was stopped by officers, £100,000 of cash was found in his rucksack. Nolan, Boys and Mott were among those arrested the following month. More of the gang were arrested later in December and others in January last year. They all admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and were sentenced at Burnley Crown Court last week.

Nolan was jailed for 11 years and eight months. Boys was given seven years and six months. Mott got six years and nine months. Other gang members received sentences of between three and five years.

Chief Inspector Sarah Denson said: 'This gang made significant amounts of money peddling drugs on our streets.





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Gang Of Drug Dealers Jailed For Over 52 Years Spa Treatments Cocaine Trafficking East Lancashire

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