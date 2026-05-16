Gang members attack victims in apparent drugs territory row

Nine men were jailed for a total of more than 130 years for the horrifying assault on the group in Walsall with a gun, machetes, knives, cricket bats and baseball bats.

Two vehicles rammed a car on a residential street before gang members jumped out and attacked the occupants in an apparent retaliation over a drugs territory row .

Astonishing CCTV footage shows the five victims sitting in their parked car on a summer's night in July 2024 when the two other vehicles suddenly crash into it. Nine men were jailed for a total of more than 130 years for the horrifying assault on the group in Walsall with a gun, machetes, knives, cricket bats and baseball bats. The attack was captured on CCTV and police were initially given 27 names for the suspects.

Eight were eventually arrested and charged after detectives managed to identify them and used phone tracking to establish their movements. A ninth was arrested and charged at a later date. In June last year, eight men all from Walsall were jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a total 118 years for the attack. This followed guilty pleas from seven of the men for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life





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Assault Gang Members Drugs Territory Row CCTV Footage Police Investigation Guilty Pleas Jail Sentences

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