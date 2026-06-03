Gang leader dubbedThe Black Cat arrested in Honduras, accused of masterminding massacre of 19 farm workers

The killings took place in the restive Bajo Aguan region of Honduras where rival gangs have fought over control of palm farms and drug trafficking routes.

said Tuesday they arrested the man they believe masterminded the killings of 19 workers at a palm plantation last month. The killings took place in Rigores, in the restive Bajo Aguan region of Honduras, where rival gangs have fought over control of palm farms and drug trafficking routes.

Carlos Molina — also known as"El Gato Negro," or the Black Cat — is suspected of planning and providing material support for the massacre, Security Minister Gerzon Velasquez told reporters. At least six people carried out the plot alllegedly masterminded by the 27-year-old Molina, but none of them have been apprehended, authorities said. AFP via Getty Imagesin Honduras, where the homicide rate is 24 killings for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The new measures authorize the military to participate in public security tasks and create a new anti-organized crime unit. U.S. designated two well-known Brazilian crime groups as terrorist organizations. Countries such as Mexico and Brazil, with center-left leaders, have been vocal in opposing the designations, while others like Ecuador and Honduras, helmed by right-leaning governments, have supported them.

In December, Trump-backed candidate Last week, Guatemala denied reports it had agreed to joint strikes with the U.S. on drug traffickers in the country, but admitted it requested Washington's help in its fight against cartels. Ecuadorian troops in a joint mission aimed at dismantling a suspected criminal hub operated by an alleged narco-terrorist organization along the country's coast.





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Choose the Best Cat Carrier for Your Feline FriendA comprehensive guide to selecting the perfect cat carrier, covering types, safety features, and expert tips to ensure a stress-free travel experience for your cat.

Read more »

These $8 Rope Toys for Cats Are Surprisingly Fun & Support Your Cat's Dental HealthRope toys aren't just for dogs anymore!

Read more »

The 'World's Richest Cat,' Karl Lagerfeld's Choupette, May Actually be BrokeThe inheritance drama of Karl Lagerfeld's will has stretched on for seven years at this point, with seemingly no end in sight.

Read more »

Spider-Man's Live-Action Show Copies A Surprising Black Cat Story From The 1980sThis has happened before...

Read more »