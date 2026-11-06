Gang Behind London Phone Shop Robberies Jailed Over £150,000 Theft

Sammie Govera jailed for 13 years and six months over violent London phone shop robberies worth an estimated £150,000 at Croydon Crown Court.

A gang responsible for a series of violent robberies targeting phone shops across London has been jailed after stealing phones worth an estimated £150,000. The three men, including a semi-professional footballer and a teenage boy, were sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The court heard that the gang's leading adult, Sammie Govera, 32, was the central figure behind a campaign of raids on O2 and Three stores between May 28 and June 9, 2025. Prosecutors said the group wore dark clothing, balaclavas and gloves during the attacks.

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How the Phone Shop Robbery Gang Operated

Sammie Govera recruited teenagers through social media and gave his orders through a Snapchat group he called '8.30am'. The court was told that this group was the main channel for planning each raid.

The gang targeted six O2 and Three stores across London, including shops in Lewisham, Woolwich, Wood Green, Haringey, Sutton and Colliers Wood. Officers said the robbers stole high-value devices, including Apple iPhones worth tens of thousands of pounds.

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One of the most significant individual raids took place at the Three store in Woolwich. A masked robber forced his way into the back office and stole phones worth £30,000, according to the court.

Prosecutors said the gang threatened staff, forced access to storerooms and safes, and used physical intimidation to get what it wanted. Body-worn footage showed officers moving in on the gang as it attempted to rob an O2 shop in Sutton on June 9 last year, following a covert surveillance operation by the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad.

Court Sentences Handed to Each Defendant

Sammie Govera, 32, was jailed for 13 years and six months for his leading role in the robberies. Judge Antony Dunne described the offences as 'carefully planned robberies by an organised and professional group' that used Snapchat to plan each attack.

Judge Dunne said Govera was 'supervising young participants in the robberies' and told him: 'You were one of the adults who exploited the young participants.' The court heard that Govera sent a message promising rewards to drivers before one robbery.

Kevlin Duarte, 20, of Durell Road, Dagenham, was sentenced to 22 months' detention in a young offenders' institution after being convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery. His barrister, Keith Hadrill, said Duarte had fallen out with his family and was sofa surfing at the time.

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Louis Pandanzyla, 19, of Clarence Avenue, Upminster, received an 18-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work. Judge Dunne said Pandanzyla, who was 17 when the offences were committed, was 'exploited by older men'. His barrister, Catherine Rose, said he now works as a PE teacher and plays semi-professional football for Beckenham Town FC.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to a one-year youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision. The court heard that he had been exploited by older gang members and had grown up with poverty and bereavement.

Impact on Staff and What Comes Next

Prosecutors said the robberies left staff members 'traumatised' and resulted in a minimum of £128,000 of stolen phones, with the likely total around £150,000. One gang member was abusive to staff at the Three store in Lewisham on May 28 and said 'we should have brought shanks'.

During a robbery of an O2 store in Colliers Wood on June 7 last year, a gang member shouted at a female staff member and punched her in the chest to make her reopen a stockroom door. Another member punched the arm of a customer who tried to intervene during the Lewisham raid.

The sentencing concluded the case for the three men who appeared in court. Getaway driver Saleem Ramzan, 50, could not be sentenced because he died on February 27 of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.