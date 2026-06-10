Gaming World Anticipates Major Releases Including GTA 6 and Assassin's Creed Remake

A look at the most anticipated video game releases of 2024, highlighting the success of 007 First Light, the upcoming launches of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake and College Football, and the long-awaited arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 this November.

The gaming world is buzzing with excitement as two major titles have recently captured players' attention.

"007 First Light," the new James Bond game starring Patrick Gibson, has already sold three million copies in its first week, and a sequel is strongly hinted at by a closing title card stating "James Bond will return. " Meanwhile, early in the year, "Crimson Desert," an open-world RPG from Pearl Abyss, made a significant impact as one of the first big AAA releases.

Looking ahead, this summer promises high-profile launches, notably the remake of "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag" and the next "College Football" title from EA Sports, both set for July 9. However, the most anticipated game of the year remains "Grand Theft Auto 6," which after several delays, is now scheduled for release on November 19, 2024, with a potential further push to 2027 if another shock delay occurs.

Originally slated for 2025, then moved to May 2024, the game's launch window has shifted multiple times. Fans are eagerly awaiting the third trailer, expected imminently after it missed the recent State of Play event that showcased new Wolverine and God of War games. That trailer is also likely to reveal pre-order details and the official price tag. The landscape of gaming continues to evolve, with sequels, remakes, and long-awaited blockbusters driving conversation and excitement across the community





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GTA 6 Grand Theft Auto 6 007 First Light Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake EA Sports College Football Video Game Releases Gaming News AAA Games

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