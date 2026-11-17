A weekly gaming roundup covering a GTA 6 pre-order bonus with free GTA+ access, a free Firefight update for Halo: Campaign Evolved, new Fallout apex predator companions, a Wild West shooter from Jeff Kaplan, and an eclectic lineup of free games.

The gaming world is buzzing this week with a mix of major pre-order perks, upcoming updates for beloved franchises, and a fresh look at an ambitious new shooter.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Order Perks

Among the biggest talking points is the bonus attached to pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6. Buyers who pre-order the game will receive 50 days of access to another large title through a free GTA+ membership. The perk is an unexpected extra that gives players a generous window to explore a second major game at no additional cost, and it has quickly become one of the most discussed details surrounding the highly anticipated release.

Also read GTA 6 hacker pleads guilty to stealing and leaking gameplay footage

Fans of the Halo series also have reason to celebrate. Halo: Campaign Evolved players are being invited to team up and battle waves of enemies when Firefight arrives as a free update. Firefight is a cooperative mode built around surviving escalating rounds of hostile forces, and its arrival gives squads a new way to test their skills together.

The addition is designed to keep the community engaged and to offer a fresh challenge for those who want to play alongside friends long after completing the main campaign. Bethesda is also preparing a significant update for Fallout, its open-world role-playing game. The update will allow players to bring some of the series most fearsome apex predators into battle as companions.

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Halo Firefight Update and Fallout Changes

This change shifts the way players approach combat and exploration in the wasteland, since creatures that once posed a dangerous threat can now fight at the player's side. Fans of the long-running franchise have long enjoyed building unusual companions and experimenting with different playstyles, so the update is expected to offer plenty of new strategic options. Another headline comes from former Overwatch lead director Jeff Kaplan, who has offered a fresh look at his open-world Wild West first-person shooter.

The project reportedly carries notes of Red Dead Redemption, drawing on the appeal of sprawling frontier landscapes, memorable characters, and freedom of movement. Kaplan's background in shaping one of the most popular competitive shooters gives observers reason to watch closely, as his move into a single expansive world represents a notable shift in direction for a developer known for a very different style of game.

Free Games Lineup and Jeff Kaplan Shooter

Rounding out the week is an eclectic lineup of free games that brings together a fast-food mascot role-playing adventure, a collection of bite-sized psychological horror experiences, and a creepy exploration simulator. The variety on offer shows how free-to-play and free-to-keep releases can give players a chance to sample unusual ideas without any financial commitment.

For gamers looking to try something different, the selection provides an easy entry point into experimental genres, and it reflects a broader trend of smaller developers using free releases to reach new audiences and spark conversation across the community.