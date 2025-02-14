Gaming Phone Deals: Asus ROG Phone 8 and Pro See Significant Price Drops on Amazon

The Asus ROG Phone 8 and its Pro variant are currently available at discounted prices on Amazon, offering gamers the chance to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank. Both models boast impressive specs and features, making them top contenders in the gaming phone market. However, they also come with a caveat: limited software support compared to competitors.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 is currently available for 30% off on Amazon, making it a more enticing purchase for gaming enthusiasts. This price drop brings the device down to approximately $770 from its original price of nearly $1,100. Want an even more powerful gaming phone ? The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is also on sale, offering a 23% discount on its original price. While it's still a significant investment at around $930, it represents a notable saving compared to its usual price tag of $1,200.

Although these discounts are substantial, it's worth noting that they aren't the most significant ever offered by Amazon. The Asus ROG Phone 8 saw a larger price reduction during Black Friday 2024 and afterward. However, these current deals represent the highest discounts of 2025, making them an attractive proposition for gamers. Both models, however, do share a drawback: their relatively short software support. While the industry standard is moving towards four years of OS upgrades, the Asus ROG Phone 8 and its Pro variant only guarantee two years of OS support. Security patches are expected to continue until 2028, offering some reassurance.The Asus ROG Phone 8 boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, delivering smooth and vibrant visuals. It's also equipped with a powerful processor and a robust cooling system to ensure optimal performance during intense gaming sessions





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaming Asus ROG Phone 8 ROG Phone 8 Pro Amazon Sale Gaming Phone Smartphone Deals Mobile Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asus Launches ROG Phone 9 FE with Confusing Nomenclature and ROG Phone 8 Pro SpecsAsus has unveiled the ROG Phone 9 FE, a device that boasts ROG Phone 8 Pro-like specifications while adopting a name reminiscent of Samsung's Fan Edition line.

Read more »

Asus ROG Phone FE Leaked Images and Rumors: An Affordable Gaming Powerhouse?Leaked images and rumors suggest the Asus ROG Phone FE will offer a more affordable entry point into the ROG gaming phone lineup, while retaining many of the design and feature elements of its flagship siblings.

Read more »

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Leaked: Specs, Design, and Release DateA huge leak reveals details about the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 9 FE, including its specs, design, and expected release date. The phone is set to boast a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a high-refresh-rate display, and impressive cameras.

Read more »

Asus ROG Ally Gaming Handheld PC on Sale for $500 at Best BuyGrab a significant discount on the Asus ROG Ally, a powerful handheld gaming PC, from Best Buy. This deal brings the price down to $500 from its usual $650, saving you $150. The Asus ROG Ally boasts impressive features like a 7-inch 120Hz FHD screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage, making it a compelling choice for gamers on the go.

Read more »

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Leaks: Design Refresh, February Launch IncomingAsus is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship phone, the Zenfone 12 Ultra, on February 6th. Leaked images hint at a design overhaul featuring a punch-hole selfie camera, slim bezels, and rounded corners. The phone is also expected to boast 4K video capabilities, a 5,800 mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Rumors suggest the Zenfone 12 Ultra will share similarities with the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Read more »

Mystery upcoming phone may see Asus copy Samsung’s playbookA benchmarking test has revealed a possible new Asus smartphone, which happens to take part of its name from a familiar Samsung phone.

Read more »