Gaming Console Comparison: Steam Deck OLED vs Nintendo Switch 2

This article compares the Steam Deck OLED and Nintendo Switch 2, focusing on their game libraries, customization options, and additional tools available on the Steam Deck.

When looking for a handheld console, you might find yourself choosing between a Steam Deck OLED and the Nintendo Switch 2 . One of the biggest considerations would be the game library .

While the Switch has an excellent first-party lineup, led by the likes of Super Mario, Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, and Donkey Kong, as well as some stellar third-party indie and AAA games, its library is a fraction of what the Steam Deck OLED offers.due to having more memory and greater CPU and GPU clock speeds. Another area where the Switch 2 can't touch the Steam Deck is in customization.

The Switch 2 is a closed system, meaning you'll have to jailbreak it if you want to customize it. But even then, the options are limited. The Steam Deck, on the other hand, runs on the SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system. It allows you to flip to Desktop Mode to install a wide range of tools that the Switch 2 can't.

For instance, you can easily install other game launchers and emulators. You can also stream various services and even turn it into a Windows handheld. You don't even need to mod the system to do any of this





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Gaming Consoles Steam Deck OLED Nintendo Switch 2 Game Library Customization Emulators Steamos Linux-Based Operating System Flip To Desktop Mode Science Fiction & Fantasy Video Games Board

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