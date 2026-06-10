The charity speedrunning organization Games Done Quick announces its inaugural European event, a three-day marathon streaming live from Gamescom 2020 in Cologne, Germany. Featuring classic and modern games with unique challenges, the event supports Gaming for Democracy and marks a significant expansion for the 15-year-old nonprofit.

Games Done Quick , a renowned organization known for its charitable speedrunning marathons, is marking a historic milestone with its first-ever Europe an event. Partnering with the annual Gamescom gaming convention in Cologne , Germany, this three-day marathon will showcase an incredible lineup of speedruns from August 28th to 30th.

For 15 years, Games Done Quick has captivated audiences by turning impressive gaming feats into major charity fundraisers, and this debut in Europe is set to be no different. The event will be streamed live globally on Twitch and YouTube, allowing fans worldwide to witness remarkable feats of skill and endurance as players race through titles with unique challenges. The schedule is packed, featuring beloved classics and newer titles, all while supporting the cause Gaming for Democracy.

Highlights include blindfolded runs, reverse-category attempts, and co-op runs on a single controller, demonstrating the diversity and creativity of the speedrunning community. This marathon is a must-watch for any gaming enthusiast, offering a deep dive into the artistry and thrill of speedrunning across a wide array of genres. The full schedule is available online for fans to plan their viewing, making it an accessible and unmissable celebration of gaming culture and philanthropy





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