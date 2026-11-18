A PlayStation Network outage has caused login failures and download errors just hours before the highly anticipated release of GTA 6. Sony says it is working to resolve the issue as gamers flood social media with complaints.

PlayStation confirmed on Wednesday that its network services are fully restored and all systems are back online as of 3:15 p.m. ET. This resolution comes after a significant outage disrupted login capabilities and game downloads for millions of users just days before the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Gamers had reported widespread connectivity issues, including server connection errors and difficulties accessing social features.

Downdetector, a major outage monitoring platform, indicated that the disruption affected PlayStation's gaming and social services. The company issued an alert stating that users might have difficulty launching games or accessing network features. The alert urged patience while technicians worked to resolve the technical issues that had impacted the global player base.

Also read PlayStation Network Disruptions Hit GTA 6 Pre-Load Window

The outage created a frenzy among players anxiously awaiting the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The game is officially set to be released at midnight on Thursday. However, the game has already launched in parts of Australia, giving international players early access to the highly rated title. The release marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry after a thirteen-year gap since the last main entry.

Grand Theft Auto VI has already surpassed 10 million pre-orders, according to industry estimates. It stands as the second best-selling video game in history, trailing only Minecraft. The massive anticipation for the title has placed immense pressure on digital distribution networks and internet service providers worldwide to handle the surge in traffic.

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Social media platforms were flooded with complaints and humorous reactions as the outage persisted. One gamer posted a comment reported by the Daily Mail, suggesting that the country might see a real revolution if PlayStation goes down right before the release. The sentiment reflected the intense frustration and excitement of millions of fans who had been waiting over a decade for the new installment.

Broadband operators in the United Kingdom have taken proactive steps to prevent similar disruptions. Several companies, including BT, have purchased extra capacity from major internet exchanges to prepare for expected traffic spikes. These providers have also increased caching and postponed planned maintenance to ensure network stability during the launch window.

Jennifer Holmes, CEO of the London Internet Exchange, highlighted the resilience of UK infrastructure in the lead-up to the release. She noted that several ISP members increased capacity in anticipation of higher demand. This strategic move demonstrates the scalability of the internet infrastructure designed to handle such massive global events.

In the United States, Xfinity is offering eligible customers a free 15-day internet speed boost. The company aims to help players download the massive 212 GB game in as little as 30 minutes. This initiative is part of preparations for what the provider calls the biggest moment in internet history regarding data consumption.

The PlayStation outage is the latest in a series of major service failures that have rocked U.S. infrastructure over the past week. The string of incidents began on Thursday when a Microsoft blackout locked Americans out of crucial work tools. This was followed by a technical problem that caused the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all national flights on Friday.

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Further disruptions occurred on Monday when major U.S. banks and United Airlines reported widespread outages. On Tuesday, six insiders revealed that the National Security Agency's highly classified internal communications network had also gone down. These events have raised concerns about the reliability of critical digital systems across various sectors.

Apple also reported failures with several offerings on Tuesday, including iCloud sign-in issues and App Store download errors. The company attributed these disruptions to an internal update that caused unexpected problems for users. The cumulative effect of these outages has drawn attention to potential vulnerabilities in large-scale digital infrastructure.

President Donald Trump brushed off the series of technical failures when asked about the disruptions. He told reporters on Tuesday that such issues are normal for large organizations. He stated that when entities are big and powerful with abundant money, things like that happen and are considered fine.

Sony continues to troubleshoot the initial issues and advises affected players to check their system software and connection settings. The company maintains its commitment to resolving remaining technical glitches before the global launch. Gamers are now ready to access the game as the midnight launch approaches on Thursday.