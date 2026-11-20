Millions of gamers are praising the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) video game hours after the highly anticipated video game's midnight release Thursday.

Some are calling the immersive and transportive game, developed by Rockstar Games, one of the "best" ever.

"GTA 6 is popping off. It is the best game that’s ever been made and I’m only 20 minutes deep," gamer Asif Mir said.

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GTA 6 centers on a love story, featuring the franchise's first female lead Lucia Caminos and her partner Jason Duval, and brings gamers to the fictional world of Vice City, inspired by Miami.with songs from stars like Keith Richards, Rauw Alejandro and Morgan Wallen, in addition to a vast catalog of familiar tunes on the in-game radio. Many say the game's hyper-realistic graphics, open-world concept and more mature storytelling are some of the reasons why GTA 6 stands out.

Game reviewers and critics are also loving the new game, with the review aggregation website Metacritic giving GTA 6 a score of 99 andLos Angeles rain: Powerful storm brings heavy downpours, flooding roads and triggering water rescuesfor The New York Times, called the new GTA a "unique" game that bucks the typical tropes in similar games, partially due to the dual protagonist focus.

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"I think that it feels very unique for a video game, which often has lone figures, a lot of anti-hero types, mostly men, going on adventures and blowing things up. I think you're seeing a maturation of the tone and a seriousness added to the tone that is changing how it feels to play these games," Cole told ABC News.

With GTA 6 on track to live up to its massive hype, some are also wondering how big the video game can become.

“What's unique about GTA is it sells really well at the beginning but it continues to sell for years and years and years. And that's unlike anything else," Geoff Keighley, a video game journalist and host of the annual Game Awards, said.since its 2013 release, Take-Two Interactive -- which owns Rockstar Games -- said in its fall 2026 investor presentation. The franchise overall has sold 480 million copies, according to the company.

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