Join Ryan Novozinsky on Gameday Central for postgame coverage of Eagles vs. Cowboys! Get instant reaction, game analysis, key takeaways, and a breakdown of the biggest moments from the matchup.

Join Ryan Novozinsky on Gameday Central for postgame coverage of Eagles vs. Cowboys! Get instant reaction, game analysis, key takeaways, and a breakdown of the biggest moments from the matchup.

MLBPA’s Andrew Miller on baseball’s looming lockout, why the players oppose a salary cap, and more A two-time former All-Star reliever, Miller has a seat at the table as the MLBPA’s director of collective bargaining and strategic initiatives. He joined Phillies Extra to discuss the CBA and more. Join Olivia Reiner and Jeff Neiburg on Gameday Central as they preview Eagles vs. Cowboys!

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They break down the key matchups and what the Eagles need to do to take down their NFC East rivals. Ryan Novozinsky breaks down the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, discussing key storylines, players to watch, and what the Birds need to do to come away with a win. The Eagles are back from their bye week and have lost seven consecutive games to essentially put themselves out of playoff contention.