Game Two of Oklahoma and Kansas Super Regional Suspended Due to Weather

The Sooners and Jayhawks will resume play on Monday with OU leading 8-1 in the bottom of the third inning.

Oklahoma Sooners Dayton Tockey yells out after scoring a home run against Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Lawrence Super Regional game at Hoglund Ballpark on June 7, 2026.

| Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images A 2 1/2-hour rain delay pushed the start of Sunday's Game 2 of the Lawrence Super Regional between Oklahoma and Kansas from 5 p.m. to 7:30 Sunday night. But then the former Big 12 foes only got an hour and 10 minutes of play before another weather delay forced both teams to abandon the diamond for the day.

After an hour and 44 minutes, play was suspended for the evening with the game scheduled to resume Monday with Oklahoma leading 8-1 in the bottom of the third inning. The game will resume at 12:02 p.m. CT. Should Kansas stage a huge comeback and beat the Sooners, a do-or-die Game 3 will take place later Monday at 5:06 p.m CT.

Oklahoma dominated Saturday's opener of the KU Super Regional with an 8-1 victory.due to a lightning storm in Oklahoma City. Play resumed the next day with OU dropping the game and the series, before salvaging a win in the third game. Since then, Oklahoma is 5-2, with two of those wins coming in the Atlanta Regional against No. 2 Georgia Tech and.

The Jayhawks tied the game in the top of the first with their first hit of the series with runners in scoring position. Tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the second, KU's season began to unravel — to Oklahoma's benefit. KU had a trainer check-up with starting pitcher, two meetings at the mound and a pitching change.

When the inning ended, Oklahoma added six runs to take a 7-1 lead.took three pitches from Rahe before launching a solo shot more than 400 feet to center field to stretch the lead to 8-1 in favor of Oklahoma.gem in Saturday's win. The younger Mercurius brother tossed 49 pitches and struck out five Jayhawk batters, only surrendering three hits and one run.squad is just one win — and a seven-run lead — away from getting back to Omaha for the first time since 2022.

Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023.

Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.





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