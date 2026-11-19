Here first is a look at the two in-state rivalry games that have already been played this week. Western Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan to improve to an 8-3

Baylor Bears offensive center blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectMiami 's defense dominated the Kent State offense to win by a final score of 20-3.

The Redhawks did not give up any points since a first-quarter Golden Flashes made a field goal. Miami , with the win improved to 7-4 on the season. Bowling Green and the University of Toledo are approximately only 20 to 25 miles along I-75 in Northwest Ohio, as the rivalry has been labeled theLongest win streaks in this rivalry:Bowling Green has won the last two games and has won three of the last four games in this football series.

Also read Michigan State Rises to No. 2 in Latest Men's College Basketball Poll

After a 63-0 Toledo blowout in 1935, the rivalry was technically stopped for 13 years between the year of 1936–1947. This was not because of the huge score, but rather because Bowling Green refused to schedule the Rockets because of the disruptive behavior of Toledo fans.

In addition, the teams competed for the Peace Pipe Trophy from 1980 to 2010, when it was retired out of cultural respect and replaced in 2011 with the Battle of I-75 Trophy . Toledo is highly favored in this game for good reason, despite this being a rivalry game and it being known for their unpredictable nature, and Bowling Green being on a current two-game winning streak.

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The Rockets have dominated at home in the Glass Bowl under first-year head coach Mike Jacobs, with their only home loss being Buffalo earlier in the season. Toledo's offense should pull away in the second half to end its two-game losing streak and win the Battle of I-75 Trophy, by a final score of 38-17USF's campus, which is located in Tampa, and FAU's campus, which is located in Boca Raton, is approximately 226 miles, or a 4-hour drive, between South Florida and Florida Atlantic.

First Meeting between the two schools on the football field:PREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Now that they are conference rivals, they only seldom faced off as non-conference rivals for more than 20 years, only playing each other in 2002, 2007, 2010, and 2013.

After FAU joined the conference in 2023, the game became an annual AAC rivalry. With that being said, the Owls will win this game in a last-second field goal, with the final score being 20-17. Texas Tech looks to defeat their in-state rival Baylor to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings. Texas Tech and Baylor University are separated by roughly 352 miles by road, which is just under a six and a half hour drive.

Longest win streaks in this football rivalry: Texas Tech dominated this rivalry in recent years, having won 15 consecutive meetings from 1996 to 2010. However, the Bears have been dominant in this series, as well as Baylor’s longest streak, which was 11 straight from 1947 to 1960. Also from 1979 to 1987, the Bears won eight out of nine games.

From 2009 to 2013, both teams played a stretch of neutral-site games in the Dallas–Fort Worth area at AT&T Stadium in Arlington before returning to campus stadiums ever since 2019. Texas Tech technically has a top-10 scoring offense , while Baylor has the nation's 17th-ranked scoring defense . Baylor's defense and home-field advantage in Waco should give the Bears a chance to pull off the slight upset.

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However, Texas Tech's overall play since they switched starting quarterbacks gives the Red Raiders the slight edge to win this game by a touchdown, with the final score being Texas Tech 35, Baylor 28. The annual football game between Stanford and Cal, which is simply called "The Big Game," is the oldest college footballSeparated by approximately 45 miles across the San Francisco Bay Area, the two elite higher-level learning institutions have battled for Bay Area supremacy since 1892.

, and to understand this important note, the NCAA football-only records differ because the two schools played rugby instead of football from 1906 to 1914 due to both schools acknowledging safety concerns over football's high injury rate at the time that some may argue is still true to this day. Yes, for those still not aware, these two former Pac-12 schools are not both in the ACC conference.

Last season, Stanford defeated Cal 31–10 at Stanford Stadium to reclaim the Axe. Stanford has won three of their last four games but will be on the road for this game. Cal is better than their overall record but has lost four straight games, all by wide margins.

The Golden Bears can pull off the upset like how Michigan State had done against Michigan but look for the Cardinals to win a relatively close game, with the final score being Stanford 28, Cal 20. Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams.

He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.