PlaySide Studios delays the real-time strategy Game of Thrones War for Westeros to 2027, offering fans a chance to rewrite the show's controversial conclusion while other franchise titles are also in development.

The release of Game of Thrones: War for Westeros has been officially postponed by developer PlaySide Studios until 2027. This real-time strategy game allows players to control major houses and rewrite the narrative history of Westeros. The delay impacts the timing for fans seeking a definitive resolution to the series' divisive ending.

Game Launch Postponed to 2027

PlaySide Studios has moved the launch date of Game of Thrones: War for Westeros from the current year to 2027. This adjustment provides the development team with additional time to refine the ambitious strategy title. The new release window offers a significant gap for the studio to polish the asymmetric faction mechanics and campaign depth.

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Rewriting Show History and Factions

The core appeal of the game lies in its ability to let players alter the fate of the realm beyond the television series finale. Players can lead House Stark, House Lannister, or House Targaryen in brutal real-time battles. The Night King and his undead horde are also available as a playable faction for those seeking total destruction.

Addressing the Original Series Backlash

The delay comes in the wake of massive fan dissatisfaction with the final season of the original show. A petition demanding a reshoot of the conclusion garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures. This new game serves as an interactive outlet for viewers to correct the narrative decisions that disappointed the dedicated audience for years.

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Strategic Depth and Asymmetric Warfare

Each faction offers deeply asymmetric strategies with signature heroes and unique mechanics. The game features infantry, cavalry, siege engines, giants, and dragons on the battlefield. Players must outplay rivals using smart maneuvering and hero abilities to break enemy lines in Westeros.

Broader Franchise Release Schedule

Outside of this strategy game, other HBO projects continue their development cycles. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is scheduled for release next year with its second season. House of the Dragon fans must wait longer, with the final season expected in the first half of 2028.