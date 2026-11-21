Game of Thrones: Conquest launches the War For The Throne update featuring new heroes, gear, and the Highgarden Harvest Festival through November 26.

Game of Thrones: Conquest has officially unveiled the "War For The Throne" event, bringing beloved characters Hotpie and Mace Tyrell to the mobile platform. This update coincides with the Highgarden Harvest Festival, introducing new gear sets and hero recreations based on their television show likenesses.

New Heroes And Gear Revealed

Hotpie, widely known as the "Gravy Knight," is joining the roster of playable heroes alongside Mace Tyrell, the Lord of Highgarden. These characters are being recreated with their specific show appearances intact, allowing players to utilize their familiar looks and abilities within the game mechanics. A new gear set focusing on ranged attack and defense is also part of this celebration, providing tactical options for players engaging in combat scenarios.

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Festival Mechanics And Rewards

The Highgarden Harvest Festival event centers on a theme of opulent celebration, where nobility spill wine and romantic storylines unfold amidst mummer's tunes. Players can earn Featured Rewards including the Rose of the South gear and the newly added Dragon Gear set named Terror of the Tundra. This dragon-focused equipment is designed specifically to buff player dragon stats, offering a strategic advantage in battle simulations.

Braavosi Loan And Trophy Trading

Throughout the festival period, players can engage with Braavosi Loan trophies that serve as a currency for trading in the Recipes tab of their Inventory. These items are useful during the active Maintaining Poise and Culprit Revealed events. Users are instructed to utilize all accumulated Braavosi Loan trophies before the Bay of Dragons event concludes to maximize their potential benefits and complete associated objectives.

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Current Live Events Timeline

Multiple special events are currently running live as of this publication, extending through November 26. The active schedule includes A Maester's Journey for Expeditions, Varys' Riddle, The Great Hunt which is a PVE mode, and two PVP activities titled The Clumb and Test Your Mettle. The initial wave of the War For The Throne festivities has already commenced, setting the stage for continued engagement over the coming weeks.

Franchise Longevity And Legacy

Game of Thrones: Conquest was released in 2017 and is approaching a decade of service, marking its tenth anniversary on October 19, 2027. The broader franchise remains robust, with the first book published in 1996 and the final book of the series released in 2011. The television series, which aired from 2011 to 2019, continues to influence the brand despite its controversial conclusion, bolstered by the success of spinoffs like House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.