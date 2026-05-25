Game of Thrones Star Hannah Murray Speaks Out About 'Wellness Cult' Experience

Game of Thrones and Skins star Hannah Murray has spoken candidly about her experiences in a 'wellness cult', which she feared was a 'sex cult'. The actress, 36, has chosen to keep the cult anonymous, but has revealed how she was recruited through her personal trainer while filming the 2017 film Detroit.

Game of Thrones and Skins star Hannah Murray has spoken candidly about her experiences in a ' wellness cult ', which she feared was a ' sex cult '.

The actress, 36, has chosen to keep the cult anonymous, but has revealed how she was recruited through her personal trainer while filming the 2017 film Detroit. Murray was introduced to an 'energy healer,' whom she refers to as Grace, and was lured into expensive classes and therapies. She suffered a psychotic break and managed to escape the cult's leader, who she reveals made her fear the organisation was 'a sex cult'.

Murray has sworn off therapy, stating that 'wellness culture is causing things it's meant to cure'. She has written about her experiences in her upcoming book titled The Make-Believe: A Memoir of Magic and Madness, which hits shelves next month. In the book, Murray details how the cult and its leader were monetising the experiences, including charging her £150 for a 'healing session' and £700 for further classes.

She also reveals how the cult's leader, who she describes under the pseudonym Steve, used sex jokes to make her wonder if she was in a 'sex cult'. Murray has spoken about the structure of the cult, saying that it was structured to exploit everyone who tried to climb it, with the leader at the top.

She has also spoken about how she was surrounded by other members who chanted at her, saying, 'Be gone, evil spirit in Hannah', when she was experiencing a manic episode. Murray was eventually admitted into a hospital for 28 days under the Mental Health Act and received her bipolar disorder diagnosis, which she revealed had been a 'relief'.

Since escaping the cult, Murray has seen that therapy is unhealthy and has sworn off it, stating that 'things that keep me stable are things like exercise, going for a walk, cooking'. She believes that wellness culture might be causing some of the problems it claims to be able to cure





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