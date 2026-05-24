Game of Thrones star Emilie Clarke leaves the Targaryen name behind

Emilie Clarke, known for her role in Game of Thrones, is no longer affiliated with the Targaryen family. She has severed her connection with the historical family and that related roles.

Game of Thrones' star Emilie Clarke is leaving the Targaryen name behind. Game of Thrones is an adaptation from the novel series written by George R.R.

Martin, consisting of multiple TV shows, a stage production, and a new upcoming movie. It has developed the concept of big-budget, cinematic television series. ScreenRant features interactive quizzes, trivia, and other Game of Thrones content. Some questions include identifying the wealthiest family in Westeros and examining Daenerys Targaryen's dragons





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Game Of Thrones Emilie Clarke Game Of Thrones Universe George R.R. Martin Targaryen Name Hand Of The King Tywin Lannister Wildfire

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