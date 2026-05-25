Game of Thrones Spinoffs: Three Projects from the Fantasy Universe to Be Released on HBO Max in June

The Game of Thrones franchise is expanding in an exciting way next month, as three different projects from the fantasy universe will be released on HBO Max in June. Among the many planned Game of Thrones spinoffs, two have been released so far, and both of them have found global success.

The Game of Thrones franchise is expanding in an exciting way next month, as three different projects from the fantasy universe will be released on HBO Max in June.

Among the many planned Game of Thrones spinoffs, two have been released so far, and both of them have found global success. The first was House of the Dragon, which explores the Targaryen Civil War, or the Dance of the Dragons, as it is known in the franchise's lore.

Then, in early 2026, came the more comedic A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms





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Game Of Thrones HBO Max Fantasy Spinoffs House Of The Dragon A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

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