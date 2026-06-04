Game of Thrones Showrunner Reveals Plans for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Spinoff

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker shares plans for the beloved character's arc, including five stories of Aegon growing up and eventually becoming King Aegon V. The series will follow the lives of Ser Duncan and Aegon, with Parker imagining a 12 to 15-season plan. The two breakout stars, Peter and Dexter, are set to reprise their roles in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2. HBO is preparing for the premiere of House of the Dragon season 3, but the response to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms suggests people are eager to return to this sweetly focused story.

One of the Game of Thrones universe's showrunners reveals more details about plans for the small-screen adaptation of a beloved character's arc. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms became a smash hit earlier this year: Set around 100 years before Game of Thrones, the spinoff follows battered hedge knight Ser Duncan, who inadvertently takes on the youngest Targaryen prince, Aegon, as his squire.

Going forward, showrunner Ira Parker is particularly eager for viewers to see Aegon grow up over the course of the series. Author George R. R. Martin has published three Dunk and Egg novellas, which serve as the TV show's source material, but has shared his ideas for more stories with Parker.

What I would love to do, George has five stories of sort of Egg the boy, which is, I think, a nice thing to do right now while Dexter is still young, Parker said in a recent interview with Decider. Then at the end of that fifth one, he sort of becomes the prince again.

In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1's ending, following Aegon's uncle Baelor's sudden death and the upset of the line of succession, Ser Duncan and Aegon set off on their own into the Westerosi countryside, not entirely with Aegon's father Maekar's permission. Per Martin's broader lore, Aegon largely grows up traveling as Ser Duncan's squire, which leads to him being a much kinder man, as Ser Duncan hopes for in the show.

However, Aegon does eventually return to the world of the royals, accompanied by Ser Duncan, who becomes the legendary knight Ser Duncan the Tall. Then, the next couple would take place in a different place, Parker continues. Not just on the road, but in a place like Summerhall or a place like King's Landing. That's the middle section of if.

Of course, the last is Egg the king. Due to more unexpected deaths in the family, Aegon surprisingly becomes King Aegon V, while Ser Duncan is his Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. Aegon is also able to marry for love, to Lady Betha Blackwood, and they name their first son Duncan. Logistically, adapting this would be very complicated if Parker imagines the series' child star reprising the role as an adult.

You know, everybody wants to go and do their own thing, and I hope Peter and Dexter have absolutely huge careers, Parker also said. I want them to go and have their careers and I would love to come back every now and then and just do one or two more in the middle of their lives.

Parker previously stated that he imagined a 12 to 15-season plan for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms that would cover the rest of Ser Duncan and Aegon's lives. For now, the two breakout stars are set to reprise their roles in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2. But we have a life to show you between these two strangers who became friends, who became brothers, who became, I don't know, something greater than that.

You know, legends in a weird sort of way. Anyways, that's my goal. We'll see. None of this has been discussed with HBO, Parker concluded.

HBO, however, will likely be happy to keep expanding the universe indefinitely, even if it means eventually recasting one of the main characters. Currently, the network is preparing for the premiere of House of the Dragon season 3, depicting the civil war among the Targaryens that happened several generations before Aegon and Ser Duncan's time. But the response to its sister spinoff suggests people are even more eager to return to this sweetly focused story.

The response to its sister spinoff suggests people are even more eager to return to this sweetly focused story. The network is preparing for the premiere of House of the Dragon season 3, depicting the civil war among the Targaryens that happened several generations before Aegon and Ser Duncan's time.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max. 111 9.3/10 A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Drama Action Fantasy Adventure Release Date January 18, 2026 Network HBO Showrunner Ira Parker Directors Owen Harris Writers George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker 4 Images Close Cast See All Franchise(s) Game of Thrones Creator(s) George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker Powered by Expand Collapse





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