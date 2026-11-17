Zynga's Game of Thrones Legends adds Jon Snow to its roster on November 18. The Crow of the Free Folk update brings legendary champions and new puzzle mechanics to the mobile RPG.

Game of Thrones Legends, the narrative-driven puzzle RPG developed by Zynga, is launching a major content update titled Crow of the Free Folk. This significant expansion introduces a roster of legendary champions from the beloved fantasy series, headlined by the highly anticipated arrival of Jon Snow. The developer confirmed that players can begin summoning this pivotal character starting tomorrow, November 18.

Crow of the Free Folk Launches Jon Snow

Jon Snow debuts in the Crow of the Free Folk update as a central figure for players to recruit and utilize within the game. He is available via Exalted Tokens, serving as the premier asset in this new wave of characters. Following his initial release, other key champions from the narrative are scheduled to join the server in the coming weeks to expand strategic options.

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Benjen Stark and Tormund Join the Roster

The update also brings several other legendary figures to the platform, including Benjen Stark, Yoren, Ygritte, Mance Rayder, and Tormund Giantsbane. Each of these characters possesses unique thematic abilities designed to enhance the color-matching puzzle mechanics. These champions allow players to build diverse teams to defeat enemies and progress through the game's storyline.

Strategic Synergy Between Champions

Zynga emphasizes the strategic value of combining specific characters rather than using them in isolation. The developer states that Jon Snow, Leaf, and Hodor create a powerful synergy when fought together. This combination unlocks a play boost called Beyond the Wall, which reflects a shared wild principle among the three champions.

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Upcoming Release Schedule for Leaf and Hodor

After Jon Snow arrives on November 18, players will need to wait until December for the next additions. Leaf, a Child of the Forest, is set to debut on December 2. Hodor, known for his role as the Holder of the Door, will join the game on December 16. These dates provide a clear roadmap for players planning their token spending and team compositions.

Game History and Developer Outlook

Game of Thrones Legends has been active since its release on July 25, 2024. The title continues to attract a large player base through regular updates and new content drops. While Zynga has not fully detailed its plans for 2027, the consistent rollout of high-profile characters suggests ongoing investment in the mobile franchise.