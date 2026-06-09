Game of Thrones Franchise: House of the Dragon and the Dance of the Dragons

The Game of Thrones franchise, including the spin-off series House of the Dragon, has had a significant impact on TV and fantasy series. The show is based on George R. R. Martin's source material, Fire & Blood and the Tales of Dunk and Egg. The Dance of the Dragons is a pivotal moment in the series, where Daemon Targaryen claims Vhagar, the largest living dragon, and shifts the balance of power to the Greens.

House of the Dragon climbs streaming charts at the perfect time, and the Game of Thrones franchise can only get better from here. Game of Thrones is one of HBO's most popular TV shows of all time, forever influencing TV as a whole and fantasy series specifically.

While it might have ended on a sour note, the franchise lives on. House of the Dragon was the first Game of Thrones spinoff to find success on HBO, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms later seeing that phenomenon repeat itself when the more comedic take on Westeros was released earlier this year.

Like the original show, both HBO fantasy series pull from George R. R. Martin's source material, Fire & Blood and the Tales of Dunk and Egg, respectively. Taking the source material as a basis for the show, House of the Dragon is set to end with the release of season 4.

This will see the first Game of Thrones spinoff finish its story in half the number of seasons it took for the generational fantasy series to come to a close. ScreenRant.com | FB Fire & Blood Interactive Quiz ScreenRant/ TV/ House of the Dragon/ Trivia Dragonstone Archives · The Dance Begins The Dance of the Dragons Awaits ‘The idea that we control the dragons is an illusion.

’ 🐉The BlacksTeam Rhaenyra 👑The GreensTeam Aegon 🔥DragonsFire & Blood ⚔The CrownSuccession 🔮ProphecyA Song of Ice CHOOSE YOUR SIDE → QUESTION 1 / 8SUCCESSION 01 King Viserys I names his heir early in the series, defying tradition that would favor his firstborn son. Who does he name as his successor? ADaemon Targaryen BAegon Targaryen CRhaenyra Targaryen DAemond Targaryen ✓ Correct!

Viserys named his daughter Rhaenyra as heir to the Iron Throne after the death of his first wife, Aemma, and their infant son. He forced the lords of the realm to swear oaths of fealty to her — oaths many would later break. ✗ Dracarys! The answer is Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Viserys defied Westerosi precedent by naming his daughter over his brother Daemon. Even after fathering sons with Alicent Hightower, Viserys never changed his decree.

NEXT → QUESTION 2 / 8THE GREENS 02 Alicent Hightower’s faction is known as ‘the Greens. ’ Who is her father, the cunning Hand of the King who orchestrates much of their political strategy? ACorlys Velaryon BOtto Hightower CLyonel Strong DTyland Lannister ✓ Correct! Otto Hightower served as Hand of the King and was the mastermind behind the Green faction.

He strategically positioned his daughter Alicent to marry Viserys, and spent decades maneuvering to place Alicent’s son Aegon on the throne. ✗ Dracarys! The answer is Otto Hightower. He served as Hand to both Jaehaerys I and Viserys I, and engineered the marriage between Alicent and the King.

Corlys Velaryon sided with the Blacks, and Lyonel Strong served as Hand before Otto’s return. NEXT → QUESTION 3 / 8DRAGONS 03 Daemon Targaryen rides a fierce, battle-scarred dragon known for its Blood Wyrm nickname. What is the name of his fearsome mount? ASyrax BVhagar CMeleys DCaraxes ✓ Correct!

Caraxes, known as ‘the Blood Wyrm,’ is Daemon’s dragon — a lean, red, battle-scarred beast. While Vhagar is the largest and oldest dragon alive, Caraxes is the most experienced in combat and fiercely loyal to Daemon. ✗ Dracarys! The answer is Caraxes.

Syrax is Rhaenyra’s dragon, Vhagar is the oldest dragon (ridden by Aemond), and Meleys ‘the Red Queen’ is Rhaenys’s mount. Caraxes the Blood Wyrm is Daemon’s partner in the skies.

NEXT → QUESTION 4 / 8KEY CHARACTERS 04 Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is known by a nickname reflecting the fact she was passed over for the throne in favor of Viserys. What is she called? AThe Queen Who Never Was BThe Dragon Queen CThe Realm’s Delight DThe Black Queen ✓ Correct! Rhaenys was dubbed ‘The Queen Who Never Was’ after the Great Council of 101 AC chose Viserys over her, despite her strong claim.

Married to Corlys Velaryon, she became one of the most formidable figures in the Dance, riding Meleys the Red Queen. ✗ Dracarys! The answer is The Queen Who Never Was.

‘The Realm’s Delight’ is actually young Rhaenyra’s nickname. Rhaenys earned her title when the lords of the realm chose Viserys over her at the Great Council, setting the precedent that later fueled the Dance.

NEXT → QUESTION 5 / 8THE DANCE 05 Vhagar is the largest living dragon during the Dance. Which Targaryen prince claims her — dramatically shifting the balance of power to the Greens? AAegon II Targaryen BJacaerys Velaryon CAemond Targaryen DDaeron Targaryen ✓ Correct! Aemond Targaryen claimed Vhagar at Driftmark after the funeral of Laena Velaryon — Vhagar’s previous rider.

This bold act gave the Greens their most devastating weapon and sparked the confrontation that cost Aemond his eye





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Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Dance Of The Dragons George R. R. Martin Fire & Blood Tales Of Dunk And Egg Aegon Targaryen Daemon Targaryen Alicent Hightower Otto Hightower Corlys Velaryon Vhagar Caraxes Meleys Dragon Throne Dance Of The Dragons Balance Of Power Green Faction Black Faction Dance Of The Dragons Dragons Throne Dance Of The Dragons Balance Of Power Green Faction Black Faction Dance Of The Dragons Dragons Throne Dance Of The Dragons Balance Of Power Green Faction Black Faction Dance Of The Dragons Dragons Throne Dance Of The Dragons Balance Of Power Green Faction Black Faction

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