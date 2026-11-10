Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Update Adds Five House of the Dragon Commanders

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire's new update adds five House of the Dragon commanders and lets players pair Commander Talents with dragon Traits for battle.

Warner Bros. Games has updated Game of Thrones: Dragonfire to expand the game's strategic options. The update allows players to combine Commander Talents with dragon Traits to develop new battle strategies. It also introduces five familiar House of the Dragon characters as playable Commanders: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Queen Alicent Hightower, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Daemon Targaryen, and Ser Criston Cole.

The update's central change is a new layer of tactical planning. Players can assign Commanders to lead their armies and pair them with dragons whose Traits complement those Talents. Players can also strengthen their forces by upgrading their Commanders as they progress through the game.

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How Commander Talents and Dragon Traits Work Together

Each Commander in Game of Thrones: Dragonfire has unique Talents that determine their abilities and role in battle. Players choose which Commander leads their army and then pair that leader with a dragon that complements those Talents. According to the update, these combinations can strengthen allied dragons while weakening enemy forces.

The game currently features eight dragon Traits: Ruthless, Volatile, Dominant, Willful, Cunning, Relentless, Nimble, and Stalwart. Because each Trait can be matched with different Commanders, players have a wider range of battle setups to test. This gives the Traits a direct role in shaping how each army fights.

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Five House of the Dragon Commanders Join the Roster

The five House of the Dragon characters added as Commanders are Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Queen Alicent Hightower, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Daemon Targaryen, and Ser Criston Cole. Each one has a distinct set of Talents, so the choice of Commander changes how an army is led in battle.

Because Talents determine each Commander's battle role, players must consider both the leader and the dragon paired with that leader. The update therefore rewards planning rather than simply choosing the strongest unit.

Actor Who Plays Lord Corlys Velaryon Explains His Picks

The actor who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the HBO series has explained how he would use the Commander system. He would select the Strategist role for his character, the Sea Snake, in the game.

For dragon pairing, the actor chose Cunning and Relentless as the Traits that best suit the Sea Snake. His picks show how a player might match a Commander's role with Traits that fit that character, based on his own view of how the character should fight.

Unlocking Commanders and Stronghold Progression

Players can unlock Commanders through quests, special events, the Market, and other in-game activities. Each method gives players another route to expand their roster of leaders.

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Once a Commander is unlocked, that Commander permanently becomes part of the player's Stronghold in the Commander Grove. From there, players can assign Commanders to armies and upgrade their talents, rank, and rarity.

The update also ensures that Commander progression remains intact between seasonal Reigns. As a result, players can retain their progress and continue refining their battle strategies across seasons.

What the Update Means for Players and Future Content

Players gain more ways to build armies, and the time they invest in unlocking and upgrading Commanders carries over between seasonal Reigns. Each new season can therefore build on earlier progress rather than resetting the roster.

The combination of Talents, dragon Traits, and upgrades gives players more control over how each battle develops. Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that future updates will introduce additional characters from different eras of Westeros, extending the roster beyond House of the Dragon.