Game of Thrones Dragonfire Game Launches The Dragon's Divide II Campaign

Warner Bros. Games Boston expands the Dragonfire mobile strategy game with The Dragon's Divide II campaign, introducing new factions and commanders.

The strategic mobile strategy landscape receives a significant expansion with the arrival of The Dragon's Divide II campaign in Game of Thrones Dragonfire, a title developed by Warner Bros. Games Boston. This free-to-play experience, which launched on iOS and Android platforms on June 2, 2026, continues to immerse players in the brutal Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The new content offers a divergent path through the conflict, allowing enthusiasts to explore alternate historical outcomes beyond the canonical events depicted in the HBO television series.

New Faction Mechanics In Dragonfire

The Dragon's Divide II introduces a fourth playable faction to the existing three Targaryen claimants, fundamentally altering the strategic balance of the game. This new power is led by Ulf White, a dragonseed who has formed a critical alliance with Prince Qoren Martell of Dorne. Unlike the primary rivals seeking the Iron Throne, Ulf White operates with a distinct motivation focused on financial gain and regional autonomy rather than absolute rule over Westeros.

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Ulf White fights specifically to weaken the Targaryen dynasties while enriching himself, creating a unique gameplay loop that diverges from traditional conquest mechanics. This faction joins Rhaenyra Targaryen, Rhaenys Targaryen, and Daemon Targaryen, each of whom previously fractured the Black faction into competing interests while the Greens maintained control of King's Landing. The inclusion of this Dornish-aligned faction adds a layer of complexity to the political and military strategies required to dominate the Seven Kingdoms.

Strategic Expansion And New Regions

Players engaging with The Dragon's Divide II will encounter two entirely new explorable regions: the Stepstones and Skagos. These areas provide fresh tactical challenges and opportunities for territorial expansion, requiring commanders to adapt their approaches to diverse geographical terrains. The addition of these maps expands the scope of the campaign beyond the traditional centers of power, forcing players to secure supply lines and strategic points across a wider geographical area.

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Defenders at Points of Interest within these new regions have been upgraded to present more significant challenges, demanding heightened tactical precision from players. The game also features Meleys and Smoketail as available dragons through the Hatchery system, providing users with additional aerial assets to support their ground forces. These dragons can be utilized to overwhelm fortified positions and secure critical strategic locations that are essential for advancing toward King's Landing.

Commander Systems And Long Term Progress

A major enhancement in this latest update is the introduction of the new Commander mechanic, which allows players to recruit iconic characters from the House of the Dragon universe. Leaders such as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and Corlys Velaryon can now be recruited to strengthen military campaigns and provide unique tactical advantages. Each Commander offers specific Talents that grant combat bonuses, including buffs for allied forces and debuffs against enemy units.

These Commanders are not merely cosmetic additions; they carry over between reigns and their upgrades persist as a valuable long-term investment for dedicated players. Their abilities can be further enhanced over time, and their effectiveness is amplified when paired with dragons possessing compatible traits. Users can unlock these powerful leaders through quests, special in-game events, and the Market, ensuring that progression remains rewarding and strategically deep.

Impact On The Franchise And Future Content

As House of the Dragon approaches its final season, interest in the broader franchise remains high among viewers and gamers alike. While the HBO series continues to bring George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood storyline to a close, mobile games like Dragonfire offer an interactive way for fans to engage with the material. The game allows players to experience the Targaryen civil war firsthand, making decisions that influence the fate of the Seven Kingdoms in ways that differ from the televised narrative.

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The release of The Dragon's Divide II serves as a testament to the ongoing engagement with the Game of Thrones universe across multiple media formats. Warner Bros. Interactive continues to support the title with seasonal campaigns that introduce different objectives and challenges. This sustained development ensures that the mobile experience remains a vital component of the franchise's ecosystem, providing new content for fans eager to explore the complexities of the Dance of the Dragons beyond the screen.