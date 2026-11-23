Turbine and Warner Bros. Games introduce The Rise of Dragons event and heroes Hotpie and Mace Tyrell in Game of Thrones: Conquest ahead of War for Westeros.

Warner Bros. Games and developer Turbine have announced significant updates for the mobile strategy title Game of Thrones: Conquest, introducing new characters and a major seasonal event. These additions arrive as the franchise prepares for the next major adaptation, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, which promises to let players determine the fate of the continent.

Dragon Power-Up and Festival Events

The Rise of Dragons Power-Up Event is currently live in Game of Thrones: Conquest, inviting players to strengthen their dragon units through specific gameplay mechanics. Participants must feed their dragons to facilitate growth and conduct research to unlock further improvements for their mythical beasts. This event serves as a central component of the broader Highgarden Harvest Festival, which has been active from November 3 through November 27.

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Following the dragon-focused activities, the festival schedule includes two additional competitive modes: the PvE Tournament Grounds and the PvP War for the Throne. These upcoming features will allow players to test their strategic skills against artificial intelligence or other real-world opponents within the Highgarden framework.

New Playable Heroes Released

The latest update also introduces two notable characters from the Seven Kingdoms lore as playable heroes in the game. Hotpie, known as The Gravy Knight, is available as a Grand Maester with Mythic rarity status. His inclusion offers specific tactical advantages for players interested in the competitive PvP aspects of the mobile game.

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Mace Tyrell, styled as Lord of Highgarden, enters the roster as a Master of Ships with Heroic rarity. He is positioned as a versatile unit suitable for general gameplay strategies regardless of the player's preferred mode. Both characters provide unique skill sets that can enhance a noble house's capabilities during the ongoing events.

Game Mechanics and Platform Details

Game of Thrones: Conquest operates as a free-to-play mobile strategy game available on iOS and Android platforms. Released on October 19, 2017, it combines Real-Time Strategy and Role-Playing Game elements to simulate control over a noble house in Westeros. The ultimate objective for users is to accumulate power and claim the Iron Throne through strategic expansion and resource management.

The title includes microtransactions, a standard feature for this genre, but offers a robust experience for players willing to engage with its systems. The developers, Turbine and Warner Bros. Games, have emphasized the depth of the RTS and RPG integration to maintain player interest over the years.

Fan Engagement and Future Adaptations

The popularity of the Game of Thrones franchise has seen renewed interest following the release of spin-offs like House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This momentum is extending to digital adaptations, with fans eager to participate in new interactive experiences. The upcoming Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is expected to be a significant addition to this landscape, offering a different scale of engagement for the community.

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Players are encouraged to engage with the current events in Game of Thrones: Conquest immediately, as the specific hero skins and festival bonuses may not return until the same timeframe next year. The Highgarden Harvest Festival concludes on November 27, marking the end of this particular cycle of content before the next major seasonal update begins.