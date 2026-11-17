Warner Bros. Games confirms the Rise of Dragons event returns in November 2026 for Game of Thrones: Conquest, featuring new heroes and gear.

Warner Bros. Games has officially announced that the Rise of Dragons event will return to the mobile strategy game Game of Thrones: Conquest. This limited-time activity is scheduled to run from November 23 through November 25, 2026, giving players another chance to strengthen their legendary beasts.

Rise of Dragons Event Dates and Mechanics

The upcoming event marks the second time this specific Power-Up Event has appeared in November, following an initial run from November 9 through November 11. The Rise of Dragons focuses specifically on helping players develop their dragons by allowing them to earn points through various in-game activities. These points can then be exchanged for unique rewards designed to beef up the player's dragon capabilities.

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While specific reward milestones have not been detailed in the November announcement, players are encouraged to check the in-game event window for additional information. This recurring event provides a valuable opportunity for anyone looking to improve their dragon stats during this limited window.

New Heroes and Gear in Highgarden Harvest Festival

The Rise of Dragons is just one component of the larger Highgarden Harvest Festival, which runs from November 3 through November 27. The monthly update introduces two new playable heroes to the game: Hotpie and Mace Tyrell. These additions expand the roster available to players as they build their kingdoms and assemble armies.

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Alongside the new characters, the update features the Rose of the South gear set, which specializes in ranged combat bonuses. This equipment is designed to help players gain an edge in battle through strategic gear selection. Additionally, the Terror of the Tundra Dragon Gear set will be available, beginning with a Saddle that offers several useful bonuses.

Tundra Gear Bonuses and Strategic Advantages

The Saddle included in the Terror of the Tundra Dragon Gear set provides improvements to Dragon Attack, Dragon Health, and Dragon Ranged Health against other players. These enhancements are crucial for players aiming to dominate the political landscape of Westeros through superior dragon power.

The gear sets are part of a broader strategy to allow players to reshape their armies and dragons for competitive play. By investing in these new items, players can significantly boost their standing in the game and prepare for upcoming conflicts.

Additional Festival Activities and Game Background

For those who have not yet joined the festival, several additional activities are scheduled throughout the month. The Great Hunt runs from November 24 through November 28, while the Arena event takes place from November 23 through November 30. The Festival of the Maiden begins on November 26, offering more opportunities for engagement.

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Game of Thrones: Conquest is a free-to-play mobile strategy game that allows players to build their own kingdoms and compete for control of Westeros. First released on October 19, 2017, it has gained popularity among mobile gamers, boasting over 10 million downloads on Google Play. The game holds impressive user ratings of 4.3/5 on Android and 4.4/5 on Apple's App Store, developed by Turbine and Warner Bros. Games.