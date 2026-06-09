Game of Thrones' Bloodiest Battle on the Horizon

The Battle of Gullet, considered the bloodiest across the Game of Thrones universe, is set to be featured in the premiere episode of House of the Dragon Season 3. The battle was supposed to be the final episode of Season 2 but was pushed back due to ongoing strikes. The episode will have a longer runtime, fitting for the epic battle and a twist that book fans know is coming.

Game of Thrones has given us some of the most iconic battles on TV. Fans still get chills watching Jon ( Kit Harington ) and his men struggling to breathe during the Battle of the Bastards, while no one can forget the thrill of watching Tyrion ’s ( Peter Dinklage ) wildfire explosion engulfing Stannis ’ ( Stephen Dillane ) army in the Battle of Blackwater, or the chaos of Hardhome.

The list is genuinely endless. But there’s still one battle that’s considered the bloodiest across the Game of Thrones universe that we haven’t seen, and it’s just on the horizon. The Battle of Gullet will be featured in the premiere episode of House of the Dragon Season 3. As fans know, the battle was supposed to be the final episode of Season 2, but was pushed back due to ongoing strikes at the time.

However, as per HBO, the premiere episode of House of the Dragon will give ample time to the legendary battle with a longer runtime. As per HBO’s schedule, House of the Dragon Season 3, episode 1 will be 72 minutes long, and it is expected that the runtime will contain the credit roll and the ‘Inside the Episode’ segment that is shown at the end of most HBO episodes.

However, the runtime is still lengthier than previous premieres: season 1 at 65 minutes and season 2 at 58 minutes. The 72-minute runtime is fitting for massive set pieces and a twist that book fans know is coming





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Game Of Thrones Battle Of The Bastards Battle Of Blackwater Battle Of Gullet House Of The Dragon Kit Harington Peter Dinklage Stephen Dillane Stannis Tyrion Jon Fire And Blood Book Fans Epic Battle Twist

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