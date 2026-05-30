Game of Thrones: 2026 Season and Prequel Play 'The Dance of the Dragons' Get Major Updates

HBO Max's most epic Game of Thrones season yet is coming in 2026, and the prequel play 'The Dance of the Dragons' is set to hit the stage with an impressive cast, offering fans a glimpse into the events that led to Robert's Rebellion.

2026 is set to be a monumental year for Game of Thrones enthusiasts, with HBO Max announcing that the most anticipated season yet is on the horizon.

Adding to the excitement, George R.R. Martin has confirmed that a prequel play, 'The Dance of the Dragons,' will hit the stage at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from July 20th to September 5th, with aspirations for a Broadway run thereafter. The play, adapted by Duncan Macmillan from Martin's novels, delves into a pivotal moment at Harrenhal, exploring key characters like Ned Stark, Lyanna Stark, Jamie Lannister, and Robert Baratheon.

Fans of the books and show will be thrilled to know that Lyanna Stark takes center stage, with her relationship with Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and the events leading to their elopement and Jon Snow's birth being explored in depth. Harmony Rose-Bremner takes on the role of Lyanna, with Noah Ritter as Rhaegar, Michael Abubakar as Ned, and Callum Woodhouse as Robert.

The expansive cast includes Michael Shaeffer as Aerys Targaryen, Luke Brady as Brandon Stark, Alexander Newland as Rickard Stark, Miles Barrow as Benjen Stark, Mariah Gale as Rhaella Targaryen and Shella Whent, and Marcello Walton as Jonothor Darry and Tywin Lannister. The ensemble grows with Maxim Ays as Jaime Lannister, Daisy Franks as Cersei, Edem-Ita Duke as Oberyn Martell, Elizabeth Ayodele as Elia Martell, Hughie O'Donnell as Varys, and many more.

This star-studded cast promises to bring the epic scale of Game of Thrones to life, offering fans a first look into the events that sparked Robert's Rebellion and set the stage for the original series





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Game Of Thrones 2026 Season Prequel Play The Dance Of The Dragons George R.R. Martin HBO Max

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