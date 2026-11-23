The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 7-3 after a controversial 23-18 loss to the New York Giants, where a Parker Washington touchdown catch was ruled incomplete after replay review. Washington still shined with 8 catches for 103 yards, while Cam Little set franchise records.

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 7-3 after a controversial 23-18 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. The game turned on a late fourth-quarter replay decision that denied the Jaguars a critical touchdown.

The Giants secured the win to maintain their NFC East lead, while Jacksonville fell short in a game defined by defensive pressure and officiating. The key moment came when Trevor Lawrence threw a pass to Parker Washington in the end zone with Jacksonville trailing 20-6. Washington appeared to make the catch, but officials ruled it incomplete and confirmed the call after video review. The Jaguars settled for a field goal, cutting the lead to 20-9.

Also read Giants takeaways, report card from NFL Week 11 win over Jaguars

That 11-point deficit proved too much to overcome. CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with the ruling. He said on the broadcast, I did not think he lost possession of the football. I think it is a touchdown, fellas.

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Controversial Replay Decision Denies Jaguars Touchdown

However, NFL VP of instant replay Mark Butterworth defended the call. In a pool reporter interview, Butterworth said, The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass. To overturn a call, we need clear and obvious video evidence. It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds.

In follow-up questions, Butterworth confirmed the ball was moving when Washington hit the ground. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told reporters the explanation he received was that the ball switched hands. Washington himself said, I felt good about it, but they said it was not a catch, so had to move on and finish that game. Despite the controversy, Washington delivered an outstanding performance.

He was targeted 17 times and caught 8 passes for 103 yards. It was the second time in his career he surpassed 100 receiving yards in consecutive games. His 13 receptions of 20-plus yards tie for the most in the AFC. Since Week 10, his six deep catches lead the NFL.

Jaguars Receiver Posts Strong Receiving Numbers

He also converted a huge third-and-twenty in the fourth quarter to keep the Jaguars alive. The Giants controlled the game with aggressive defensive pressure. Linebacker Abdul Carter recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits, generating eight pressures. The relentless heat forced Lawrence into difficult throws and two interceptions.

Lawrence finished with 25 completions in 47 attempts for 301 yards and two touchdown passes. He led a late drive that pulled Jacksonville within five points, but the offense could not overcome the Giants defense and the replay decision. Jacksonville's defense had notable individual efforts. Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen recorded a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

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He is the only NFL player this season with multiple games featuring both a sack and a forced fumble within the same four quarters. Antonio Johnson and Ventrell Miller also played well. Kicker Cam Little converted all four field goal attempts. He became the ninth player in NFL history to make at least four field goals in three consecutive games.

Kicker Cam Little Sets Franchise Records

He also became the first Jaguar to make twelve field goals in a three-game span. Little has scored 43 points over that stretch, the second-highest total in franchise history for such a period. Since his walk-off field goal against Philadelphia in Week 5, he has been a reliable scorer. The loss underscores the fine margins in the NFL.

A single replay decision can change a game and a season. Jacksonville showed flashes but could not overcome missed opportunities and defensive pressure. The team must regroup quickly to address protection issues and red-zone efficiency. Players like Washington and Hines-Allen provide reasons for optimism.

The challenge for the coaching staff is to amplify these strengths while correcting weaknesses. New York's ability to grind out a win against a resilient opponent shows their depth. The Jaguars look to bounce back in upcoming matchups as they navigate a competitive AFC South.