Collider highlights five major titles snubbed from the 2026 Game Awards Game of the Year category, including Crimson Desert and Gears of War E-Day.

The 2026 Game Awards have officially concluded their nomination phase, leaving the gaming community divided over which titles earned a spot in the prestigious Game of the Year category. While industry giants like Grand Theft Auto VI secured their positions, media outlet Collider has published a detailed analysis of five significant games that were omitted from the final list. This omission has sparked considerable debate regarding the criteria used by The Game Awards to select its ultimate annual prize, with many fans and critics arguing that several standout titles were unfairly overlooked during the voting process.

Collider Analysis of 2026 Game Awards Snubs

The controversy surrounding the 2026 nominations stems less from the games that made the cut and more from the notable exclusions that fans expected to see recognized. Collider identified five specific titles that, based on aspects such as gameplay design, narrative strength, visual fidelity, and critical acclaim, deserved consideration for the ultimate prize. These titles include Crimson Desert, Gears of War E-Day, Big Walk, and two others that have generated significant polarizing discussions among players and reviewers alike throughout the year.

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The selection process for the Game Awards typically weighs factors like originality and consumer popularity, yet several high-profile releases failed to receive the necessary votes to enter the top tier. This has led to accusations of bias or misalignment with the general gaming population's preferences, as some of the omitted games achieved higher user scores and sales figures than certain nominees. The following sections examine why these specific titles were left out and why their absence is considered a major oversight by industry observers.

Crimson Desert Sales and Critical Reception

Crimson Desert stands out as one of the most commercially successful and visually ambitious releases of 2026, yet it remains absent from the Game Awards shortlist. Set in the war-torn continent of Pywel, the role-playing action game allows players to control Kliff, a mercenary captain tasked with rebuilding his clan after a devastating ambush by the rival Black Bears faction. The narrative expands from a simple rescue mission into a complex political thriller involving royal power struggles and ancient cosmic entities, showcasing a level of scope rarely seen in the genre.

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Commercially, Crimson Desert has proven its mass appeal with over six million copies sold, a metric that suggests strong player engagement and industry impact. The title was recognized as the Ultimate PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks awards, setting a precedent for its acclaim within the PC gaming community. Despite this success, the game is arguably the most polarizing release of the year, with criticism directed at its complex control systems and unpolished early mechanics, which may have hindered its vote count among a broader, less dedicated audience.

While the learning curve for Crimson Desert was steep, particularly in its initial hours, the game's gorgeous visuals and massive scale have secured its place as one of the most creative titles of the decade. Critics who argue it should have been nominated point to its near-perfect execution of fantasy elements and its ability to sustain a massive player base. The disconnect between its commercial performance and its award snub highlights the subjective nature of game awards, where critical polish often outweighs sheer scale and ambition.

Gears of War E-Day Narrative and Scores

Gears of War E-Day marks a significant return for the classic franchise, arriving 14 years after the last mainline entry in the series. The prequel narrative focuses on Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago, as Dom plans to retire for family life while Marcus struggles to adapt to normalcy. Their peaceful existence is shattered when a subterranean Locust Horde emerges, forcing Bravo Squad to fight desperately for survival. The emotional core of the story, driven by Dom's vow to reunite with his family, provides a compelling backdrop to the brutal action that defines the series.

Despite the nostalgia and excitement surrounding its release, Gears of War E-Day failed to secure a Game of the Year nomination, a decision that surprised many industry analysts. The title boasts an impressive Metacritic score of 88, which is higher than several of the actual nominees for the top prize. This high critical reception suggests that the game resonated strongly with reviewers who appreciated its tight pacing and uncompromising epic storytelling, yet it was overshadowed by other contenders in the final tally.

The franchise did receive nominations in specific categories, including Best Action Games, Best Multiplayer, and Innovation in Accessibility, indicating that its strengths were recognized even if it missed the grand award. The omission from the Game of the Year list is particularly notable given that similar action titles, such as 007 First Light, have been nominated in recent years. Fans argue that Gears of War E-Day's successful revival of a beloved IP and its high-quality execution warrant recognition at the highest level of the ceremony.

Big Walk Indie Representation and Gameplay

The absence of indie titles from the Game of the Year category is a recurring point of contention, and the snub of Big Walk exemplifies this trend. Initially dismissed as a niche experiment, the game quickly gained a dedicated following by offering a unique survival experience set in the Australian bushland. Players are dropped into the wilderness in groups of two to twelve with no main objectives, tasked instead with exploring and creating their own narratives through proximity chat and collaborative survival mechanics.

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Big Walk challenged the traditional structure of video games by removing explicit goals and relying on social interaction and environmental storytelling. This approach attracted players seeking a novel experience, yet it failed to garner enough support to enter the Game Awards nominations. The lack of an indie representative in the top tier suggests that the awards body may be prioritizing polished, large-scale productions over experimental or socially driven gameplay experiences.

The decision to exclude Big Walk highlights a potential gap in the awards criteria, where innovative mechanics that deviate from standard genre conventions may be undervalued. While the game's simple premise might not appeal to all audiences, its ability to foster unique player-driven stories demonstrates a level of creativity that is often celebrated in other gaming circles. Its omission leaves a void in the list of nominees, emphasizing the diverse tastes within the gaming community.

2027 Outlook and Upcoming Releases

As the gaming community reflects on the 2026 awards season, attention is already shifting toward the upcoming slate of titles scheduled for release in 2027. Fans are eagerly anticipating major announcements and releases, including highly anticipated entries like God of War: Laufey and Persona 6, which are expected to dominate the conversation in the coming year. The Game Awards traditionally serves as a platform for these new reveals, setting the stage for the next cycle of industry recognition.

The controversies surrounding the 2026 snubs may influence how voters approach the 2027 nominations, with increased scrutiny on the criteria used to evaluate games. Industry observers suggest that a more inclusive approach could better reflect the diverse landscape of modern gaming, where indie gems and massive AAA releases both offer unique value. The outcome of future award seasons will likely depend on how well the voting body balances critical acclaim with commercial success and player sentiment.

Until then, the list of snubbed games remains a topic of heated debate among fans and critics. The impact of titles like Crimson Desert and Gears of War E-Day on the industry is undeniable, regardless of their award status. As the community looks forward to 2027, the question of which titles will define the year's gaming landscape continues to drive engagement and discussion across all major media platforms.