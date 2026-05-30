Game 7 awaits: Spurs at Thunder on Saturday night to decide Western Conference crown

For the 160th time in NBA history and fifth time this season alone, a Game 7 awaits on Saturday night.

Rescuers free 4 men who had been trapped in a flooded Laos cave, search for 2 still missingICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in Texas Judge says Kennedy Center board broke law putting Trump's name on building and blocks closureGiants' Abdul Carter felt the need to call out Jaxson Dart to show he is against Donald TrumpTrump plans to appeal order allowing all importers that paid struck-down tariffs to seek refundsHappy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? You should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesBrazilian court orders restoration of Fordlandia, Henry Ford’s Amazon ghost townTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginHegseth modera discurso sobre China, pero ratifica compromiso de EEUU con seguridad en el Pacífico'To call it a ceasefire is a joke': Israeli soldiers share rare accounts from Gaza with APThe Afternoon Wire3 climbers who fell near treacherous pass on Alaska’s Mount McKinley are dead; 1 rescuedCapitol rioters clamor for payouts from Trump's new 'anti-weaponization' fund despite backlashOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Trump plans to appeal order allowing all importers that paid struck-down tariffs to seek refundsHappy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? You should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesBrazilian court orders restoration of Fordlandia, Henry Ford’s Amazon ghost townTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginHegseth modera discurso sobre China, pero ratifica compromiso de EEUU con seguridad en el Pacífico





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