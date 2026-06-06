Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals will continue to see the offenses pepper goalies with shots

The Stanley Cup Final is tied 1-1 after Carolina Hurricanes scored three unanswered goals and won Game 2 in overtime against the Golden Knights.

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He compares the NBA to NHL players toughness and how Adam Silver has ushered in this wave of soft players. If you have stopped paying attention to hockey, or just don't enjoy watching it, you are missing out. Hockey has been fantastic in the postseason, as it always is. And thewere almost down 0-2, and then it was almost like a light switch was flipped on for the team.

The Hurricanes were scoreless going into the third period. They went 50 minutes of the game before they started lighting the lamps.

Then, when they finally broke through, they turned the home stadium into a frenzy. Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights reacts after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of Game 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. , on June 4, 2026.

SETH JARVIS SCORES OVERTIME GAME-WINNER AS HURRICANES STORM BACK FROM 2-0 DEFICIT TO EVEN STANLEY CUP FINAL The team put together three unanswered goals, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. In overtime, the team capitalized once again on a power play and put the puck in the net to even the series 1-1.

It is worth noting that the Hurricanes did a good job of keeping the Golden Knights in a good spot to be able to steal the game. It wasn't pretty, giving up goals in both of the periods, but the defense came through. Frederik Andersen also did his part. Sure, he gave up a late goal, but this was a better performance than in Game 1.probably will kick themselves about this game if they do lose the Final.

This is one they were in full control of for the majority of the game. The third period turned out to be a disaster. Outside of five minutes in the game, you probably could make a strong case that the Golden Knights were the clear best team in the game. They also had a goal waved off, and that obviously would've changed the course of the game.

To their credit, even without the goal issue, they still found a way to tie up the game late. The problem ended up being the power play goals they allowed. It was a tie-breaking goal both times, and in overtime, it was a game-winning goal. What made matters worse in this situation was that because of the goalie interference call that waved off their goal, it allowed that power play to happen.

It was essentially a two-goal swing. For Game 3, the series now shifts to Las Vegas. The Golden Knights at home this season are 20-12-9. In the postseason, they've gone 6-2.

The Hurricanes haven't lost a game on the road in the postseason. They also haven't looked like quite as dominant of a team in these first two games of the series. Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb reacts after a puck hits his face during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 4, 2026.

Tonight, I think the best look is over 5.5 goals. The first two games have seen nine and seven goals, respectively. Even with the series shifting over to Vegas, I think the teams' offenses will keep rolling. In Game 1, the offenses were clearly in control.

In Game 2, even if we take out the two power play goals, there were five in the net, and one additional waved off. I like the over once again.





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