Ryan Reynolds' cryptic comments suggest a different Gambit joins Avengers Doomsday, while rumors swirl about X-Men and Spider-Man cameos in the new MCU film.

Fans are closely analyzing recent statements from Ryan Reynolds regarding the appearance of the character Gambit in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers Doomsday. Although Ryan Gosling portrayed the card-manipulating mutant in the recent blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine, the specific iteration of the character set to appear in the next Avengers installment remains unclear. This uncertainty has sparked widespread speculation about the film's multiverse mechanics and potential casting surprises.

Gambit Return and Multiverse Theory

At the conclusion of Deadpool and Wolverine, the version of Gambit played by Ryan Gosling was returned to his original universe after aiding the Time Variance Authority in battling Cassandra Nova. This narrative choice led many viewers to assume that the same character would be featured prominently in Avengers Doomsday. However, when directly questioned about the character's presence, Reynolds provided a vague and enigmatic response that suggests otherwise.

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When asked if the Gambit from the previous film would appear, Reynolds stated that he did not want to give away where the movie starts. He added that he would venture to say the answer is maybe not, but he left the statement there to maintain mystery. Given the significant creative contributions Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have made to the Avengers Doomsday script, these comments hint at a more complex multiverse storyline than initially anticipated.

Script Influence and Casting Speculation

The involvement of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the screenplay has intensified fan curiosity about their potential on-screen appearances. Industry observers note that their deep understanding of the Marvel properties could lead to surprise cameos or expanded roles within the Avengers Doomsday narrative. This dynamic has shifted the focus from a simple sequel to a potential multiverse event involving multiple iterations of popular characters.

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Rumors have further suggested that the X-Men, alongside Deadpool and Wolverine, could play a significant role in the opening sequence of the film. These reports claim the group might face off against Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man to establish the stakes surrounding the incursions that threaten the universe. Such a scenario would heavily rely on the actors' ability to navigate the complex logistics of bringing multiple franchises together.

Unconfirmed Appearances and Fan Expectations

Despite the intense rumors, neither Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, nor Ryan Reynolds have been officially confirmed for appearances in Avengers Doomsday. The lack of formal announcements has left the door open for various possibilities, including the introduction of characters from entirely different universes. This ambiguity allows the filmmakers to subvert expectations and deliver unexpected twists for the audience.

Currently, Gambit remains the only character explicitly linked to Avengers Doomsday based on recent discussions and narrative callbacks. However, the potential for other legacy characters to return cannot be ruled out, especially given the film's focus on multiversal threats. Fans are eagerly awaiting further clues that might confirm or deny these extensive rumors.

Record-Breaking Trailer and Market Impact

The anticipation for Avengers Doomsday has already resulted in significant commercial success, with the final trailer setting an all-time record for Disney. According to industry reports, the trailer accumulated 563 million views, demonstrating the massive global interest in the upcoming project. This level of engagement underscores the importance of the film in the broader context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Additional casting news, such as Rebecca Romijn returning as Mystique with a new costume, has further fueled excitement. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about potential spoilers from actors like David Harbour, who plays the Red Guardian. These factors collectively contribute to a high-stakes environment where every detail is scrutinized by the fan community and media outlets alike.