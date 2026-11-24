The Galveston Police Department is leaning into the digital age, turning to artificial intelligence to help investigators dig through decades of unsolved homicides.

The Galveston Police Department is leaning into the digital age, turning to artificial intelligence to help investigators dig through decades of unsolved homicides. FOX 26 Reporter Sakura Gray explains.

The Galveston Police Department is leaning into the digital age, turning to artificial intelligence to help investigators dig through decades of unsolved homicides. Galveston police are testing a platform called Veritone Investigate, designed to sift through mountains of evidence in a fraction of the time. The software processes audio, video, photographs, and old paper case files, making decades of records searchable on a computer.

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When people picture detectives working a cold case, they often think of dusty banker’s boxes, mountains of paper, and hours spent flipping through piles of evidence. In Galveston, however, those investigations are starting to look a lot more high-tech. The Galveston Police Department is leaning into the digital age, turning to artificial intelligence to help investigators dig through decades of unsolved homicides.

Galveston police are testing a platform called Veritone Investigate, designed to sift through mountains of evidence in a fraction of the time. The software processes audio, video, photographs, and old paper case files, making decades of records searchable on a computer. Sgt. Derek Gaspard, the department’s cold-case liaison, says the tool is dramatically streamlining how investigators review historical records.

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"If I’m looking for every detective that worked the case and I type it into Veritone, it’s going to instantly give me that information," Gaspard said. "If I don’t have Veritone, I need to start reading for the next two months, take notes and write everybody’s names. "Despite the speed of the technology, police emphasize that the AI is not making arrests or replacing detectives. Investigators must still double-check and independently verify every lead that the platform flags.

"So should families be thinking that this could be something that helps? Yes," Gaspard said.

"But this doesn’t solve cases — physical evidence, corroboration, and good old-fashioned police work is what solves cases. "The department is still in the early stages of using the software. Police began testing the platform a few months ago and are currently in a trial period, having uploaded four cold-case homicides so far to see what the AI can uncover.

In the meantime, Galveston PD has roughly 100 unsolved homicides on the books – including the nearly 40-year-old cold case of Sylvia Salinas, who was killed inside her family’s grocery store on Halloween, along with dozens of other cases where families are still waiting for closure and justice. Once the trial period wraps up, Galveston police plan to eventually run all of their cold cases through the system, hoping high-tech eyes can catch a clue human eyes may have missed.

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Information for this story comes from an interview with Sgt. Derek Gaspard, Galveston Police Department Cold Case Liason