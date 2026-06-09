Gallup Survey Reveals Stark Partisan Divide on Moral Acceptability of Abortion and Gender Transition

A recent Gallup survey shows that a majority of Democrats view abortion and gender transition as morally acceptable, while Republicans overwhelmingly consider them unacceptable, highlighting deep partisan moral divides.

A recent Gallup survey has revealed significant partisan divide s in moral acceptability of various behaviors, with a majority of Democrats viewing gender transition and abortion as morally acceptable, while Republicans overwhelmingly consider them unacceptable.

The survey measured Americans' moral views on 20 behaviors, including having a baby outside of marriage, pornography, doctor-assisted suicide, abortion, and more. Across the board, Americans view divorce (74 percent), sex between an unmarried man and woman (65 percent), gay or lesbian relations (62 percent), medical research using stem cells or human embryos (59 percent), having a baby outside of marriage (58 percent), gambling (57 percent), buying and wearing clothing made of animal fur (57 percent), and the death penalty (52 percent) as morally acceptable.

Stunningly, more consider medical testing on animals as morally unacceptable than abortion, the latter which sees only 41 percent deeming it morally unacceptable. A majority across the board, 57 percent, also consider changing one's gender as morally unacceptable.

However, the partisan gaps on moral acceptability are even more stunning, showcasing the sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats. For example, a majority of Democrats, 73 percent, consider the murder of an unborn child as acceptable, compared to 18 percent of Republicans who say the same. Further, 60 percent of Democrats view changing one's gender - a biological impossibility - as morally acceptable, compared to five percent of Republicans who say the same.

Most Democrats also view gay or lesbian relations as morally acceptable (81 percent), compared to 35 percent of Republicans who say the same. Most Democrats, 54 percent, also view sex between teenagers as morally acceptable, while just 6 percent of Republicans agree. Most Democrats (86 percent) also view sex between an unmarried man and woman as morally acceptable, compared to 46 percent of Republicans. Notably, a plurality of Democrats, 47 percent, also view pornography as morally acceptable.

Only 19 percent of Republicans share that sentiment. For 14 of the 20 behaviors measured, significantly more Democrats than Republicans say each is morally acceptable, though the gaps vary widely. Democrats are 55 percentage points more likely than Republicans to find abortion and changing one's gender morally acceptable. The partisan gap on gay or lesbian relations is not far behind, at 46 points.

Differences of 24 to 38 points are seen in views on doctor-assisted suicide, teenage sex, premarital sex, having a baby outside of marriage, pornography, embryonic stem cell research and suicide. In contrast, Republicans are considerably more likely than Democrats to find three behaviors acceptable. These include the death penalty (with a 43-point partisan gap), buying and wearing clothing made of animal fur (23 points), and medical testing on animals (eight points).

Democrat opinions on what is morally acceptable are reflected in their political positions. Ironically, most Democrats support abortion as morally acceptable, yet only 43 percent consider medical testing on animals as morally acceptable, showcasing a sharp disconnect from the value of human life and their persistent claims of compassion for people, oftentimes used to advocate for illegal immigration.

The survey highlights the deep moral polarization in the United States, with Democrats and Republicans holding vastly different views on issues ranging from life and death to personal relationships. As the nation continues to debate these topics, the Gallup data provides a snapshot of where each party stands, underscoring the challenge of finding common ground.

The findings also raise questions about the consistency of moral reasoning across different issues, particularly for Democrats who embrace abortion rights but express reservations about animal testing. This discrepancy suggests that moral judgments are often influenced by political ideology and cultural values rather than a coherent ethical framework. With the 2024 elections approaching, these moral divides are likely to influence voter behavior and party platforms, as candidates navigate the increasingly polarized landscape.

The survey's results serve as a reminder of the complexities of public opinion and the difficulties of bridging the gap between opposing worldviews





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